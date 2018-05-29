Huntsville Havoc hold end of season yard sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- After winning the SPHL championship last month, the Huntsville Havoc are getting rid of everything. Well, when it comes to equipment that is.

"It's just an opportunity for fans whether its local hockey players or fans to get some used equipment," head coach Glenn Detulleo explains.

For the third straight year, the Havoc are holding an end of the season yard sale to liquidate their inventory. Everything from game-used gloves, jerseys, pucks and sticks to championship shirts and hats.

"The first time we did it we were just trying to clear inventory. We changed suppliers and had so much stuff," says Detulleo. "It was just really popular. People were coming out and really wanting a piece of it so it's great for us this time of year when it's quiet to get to see our fans."

Grant Hershbine is a huge Havoc fan and says an opportunity like this is exciting.

"I recently purchased a goalie stick for a couple hundred bucks," Hershbine says. "It's hanging on my wall now so it's pretty exciting."

The last day to shop is on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Propst Arena prefunction room at the Von Braun Center.