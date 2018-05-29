× Grand jury indicts Madison man on conspiracy charges to distribute methamphetamine, Fentanyl and Alprazolam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Department of Justice news release states the North Alabama man was indicted on seven counts, Tuesday.

Joseph William Davis, 25, was indicted by the U.S. District Court for drug-distribution conspiracies in 2016 and 2017, along with possession of multiple weapons.

Authorities say the 25-year-old intended to distribute 40 grams or more of Fentanyl, cocaine, Aplrazolam and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The release notes he planned to deal in different parts of North Alabama – Madison County and Cullman County.

Davis faces $15,750,000 in fines and 80 years to life in prison. Here is a detailed-list of penalties from the DOJ release:

The penalty for the conspiracy charge and for the distribution charge involving 50 grams or more of methamphetamine is 10 years to life in prison and a maximum $10 million fine.

The penalty for possessing firearms in furtherance of drug-trafficking crimes is five years to life in prison, served consecutively to any other prison term imposed, and a maximum $250,000 fine.

Possessing with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of Fentanyl carries a five to 40-year prison sentence and a maximum $5 million fine.

Possessing cocaine with intent to distribute carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Possession of Alprazolam with intent to distribute carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town says dealers are clueless to the types of results their actions bring into the area.

“Drug traffickers bring gun violence to our neighborhoods and peddle their deadly poison without regard to the pain and ruin they leave behind,” Town said, in the release.

Among those who investigated the case were U.S. Postal Inspectors, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Huntsville-Madison County HIDTA Drug Task Force (STAC), and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan S. Keim is prosecuting, according to the release.