Defying Gravity bungee training introduces flying to the world of fitness

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- If you're the kind of person that's always seeking new, innovative ways to work out, this is your newest obsession.

24/7 Health Club in Huntsville is the first in the area to bounce on this new exercise trend that can take you to new heights.

"It is a full body workout and it's sort of a sneaky workout, you're having so much fun," said Kristin Bernard, the fitness director at the gym.

You can fly, you can bounce, or you can just hang. But no matter what, you are guaranteed to break a sweat.

"It never hurts to burn 700 calories while you`re having a good time," said Jessi Mayo, a trainer.

Bungee fitness is a phenomenon that originated in Thailand, but you don't need to travel to try it. The 24/7 Health Club in Huntsville is the first to offer the bungee training program in our region. Even before Nashville, Birmingham, and Atlanta.

So how does it work? People in the class are attached to harnesses.

"A lot of people ask if these are rock climbing harnesses, and they are not, they are actually what`s called cirque harnesses," Bernard said.

And the harnesses are attached to resistance bungee cords that dangle from the ceiling.

"When you're in the harness and when you're in the bungee obviously you're jumping, the buoyancy takes a lot of the impact out of it," Bernard said. "You're using a lot of core work. It's a full body workout."

In just an hour you can burn over one thousand calories, but the thing is, you're smiling and giggling the entire time. You don't even know it's a workout until you're out of breath!

"The bungee kind of takes the weight off, it takes that factor out of the equation so it levels the playing field and people are able to get in here and try things that they either haven't ever been able to do or they haven't been able to do in a long time," Mayo said.

Whether you're looking for a cardio kick or you just want to fly, you can give it a try at 24/7 Health Cub.

The bungee training program is recommended 2-3 times per week as the bulk of your weekly exercise routine. You can even schedule a demo session and give it a try, just call 24/7 Health Club and let them know you're interested in trying a class!

The club also hosts bungee parties for team building and group events.