EXPIRED: Flash Flood Warning Issued for Northwest Alabama

The warning prompting this post expired at 7:30 PM. There is no longer a danger of flash flooding now that the heavy rain has ended.

Alberto’s remnants moving over Northwest Alabama dumped a lot of rain Tuesday afternoon. The heaviest rainfall occurring in Lawrence, Franklin, Colbert and Lauderdale Counties may cause some flash flooding. Be alert in areas that tend to flood easily, and do not attempt to drive through high water covering a road.

A Flash Flood Watch will also remain in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley through Wednesday morning.

The full warning from the NWS is below:

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

559 PM CDT TUE MAY 29 2018 The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for…

Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama…

Colbert County in northwestern Alabama…

Franklin County in northwestern Alabama…

Southwestern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama… * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 559 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that torrential rainfall

associated with Alberto continued to fall over the area. Between 3

and 5 inches of rain have already fallen across most of the

warning area, with 5 to 7 inches in a few locations. Flash

flooding is already occurring, and will persist through at least 7

PM CDT. * Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Florence, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Red

Bay, Phil Campbell, Killen, Cherokee and Littleville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

