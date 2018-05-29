Alberto exits, but more scattered heavy storms develop this week

Alberto is moving away from North Alabama tonight; however, some leftover showers may stick around tonight under a cloudy sky, and more tropical downpours develop in the days ahead in the soupy, tropical air mass left in Alberto’s wake.

Expect more ‘scattered’ storms on Wednesday: the kind that develop here and there soaking some neighborhoods while leaving others hot and dry with no rain at all. Any storms that develop will have a load of moisture to work with, so some big-time downpours could produce more than 1-2” of rainfall in less than one hour! We’ll get more of the same on Thursday, but Friday brings a better chance of more widespread, intense summertime storms.

Where’s my rain? Alberto did something unusual and unexpected after making landfall: more widespread, heavy rain on the west side and very little to the east. Why did that happen? A deformation zone developed on the west side of the storm creating more dynamic lift for heavy rain there.

That placed the heaviest rainfall about 50-75 miles west of where it was expected: missing the Huntsville area almost completely.

Thursday and Friday: This tropical air mass we find ourselves in serves to fuel more scattered, locally-heavy thunderstorms through the end of the week.

We expect Thursday’s storms to be somewhat hit-or-miss yet have pretty high coverage around North Alabama. Individual storms can bring intense lightning, tremendous downpours, and gusty winds. The timeline? Generally midday through about 8 PM.

Friday’s storms look more widespread and potentially stronger: high winds, frequent lightning, and more than 1-2” of rainfall. The timeline? Around 10 AM to 6 PM.

Weekend heat and storms: It’s going to be hot enough over the weekend that you’ll hope for a downpour to cool things off! Expect highs in the lower 90s with a heat index close to 100ºF on Saturday. A weak cool front entering the region may fire off a few scattered heavy thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, but it also serves to lower the humidity and move rain out of the region for a few days early next week!

