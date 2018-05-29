Drug agents find 3 lbs. of meth, 20 firearms and $30,000 in cash during DeKalb Co. raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - A months-long investigation in DeKalb County led to pounds of drugs, 20 guns, and more than $30,000 in cash. What deputies call a big bust with believed ties to Mexico happened in a seemingly unlikely place.

If you head out to the Mount Vernon community on Lookout Mountain you might not pass another car for a while. If you get out of your car you'll hear birds and that's about it. It's a quiet place, and the people there like it that way.

DeKalb County Road 22 is a dirt road. That's where agents searched a home and found more than three pounds of Methamphetamine, three pounds of Marijuana, various controlled prescription drugs, 20 firearms, drug paraphernalia and over $30,000 in cash. "Several months the task force had been working on this case," explained DeKalb County Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson, "It put a dent in the drug trade in the Lookout Mountain area, Collinsville area."

Deputies arrested Ismael Acevedo-Rodriquez, 28 and Krystal Fatima-Gallegos, 27. They're charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana, five counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of forged instrument and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Federal charges are coming as well.

Investigators believe Acevedo-Rodriquez was supplying to drug dealers. "This is very big. We feel that he had ties back to Mexico," Edmondson said.

Investigators say all of this had been going on for the last few months, at least. "It's a lengthy process for us to be able to get all the information we need to be able to make the arrest, make the charges stick, and go through the court system," Edmondson said.

Three children were also at the home at the time. They were turned over to DHR.

The DeKalb County Drug Task Force, Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, along with the DEA and the DeKalb county Sheriff’s Office SRT Team worked together on the case.

“All of these agencies working together did a great job on this investigation and in making these arrest," said Sheriff Jimmy Harris, "We have a zero tolerance drug policy and we will continue this effort in ridding drugs from this county. The children of this county are our future and they need to be protected from these types of situations. We are glad that we can call DHR for their assistance in matters like these and to get those children out of an environment like this.”