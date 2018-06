× Memorial Day Ceremony in Huntsville canceled because of weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Memorial Day ceremony has been canceled because of weather concerns. Organizers at the Veterans Memorial confirmed the cancellation to us.

The Huntsville Concert Band, which was scheduled to perform at the ceremony, also posted a tweet with the cancellation.

Huntsville's Memorial Day ceremony and our performance at the Veterans Memorial today have been cancelled because of the weather. — Huntsville Concert Band (@HsvConcertBand) May 28, 2018