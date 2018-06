× ATV crash killed a teen in DeKalb County Sunday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — DeKalb County deputies confirm a teen died as a result of an ATV crash Sunday evening.

Deputies say it happened on County Road 18, two miles north Geraldine. Alabama State Troopers haven’t identified the teen, but say he’s a 17-year-old from Fyffe.

The State Trooper report says the ATV left the road and hit a tree, killing the 17-year-old at the scene.