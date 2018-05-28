Alberto moving north across Alabama through Tuesday: heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes possible

Subtropical Storm Alberto weakened to a ‘depression’ as of 10 PM Monday, but the storm still likely brings heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a low-end risk of a brief tornado northward into North Alabama and Southern Tennessee on Tuesday. Alberto made landfall at Laguna Beach, Florida and tracked inland over South Alabama Monday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a low-end, ‘marginal’ risk of severe storms in the region Tuesday because of Alberto’s remnants; the primary threat would be a brief tornado developing within the tropical rain bands. Alberto’s remnants move away from us Wednesday, but we will still be in tropical air for the rest of the week; that means more locally-heavy thunderstorms through Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Strong storms possible Thursday and Friday: As Alberto moves away, a different type of summertime weather pattern kicks in; that could deliver some intense summertime storms on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday’s storms look spotty but heavy: frequent lightning, heavy downpours covering small areas, and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

Friday’s storms could be more widespread and potentially severe. They will develop northwest of the Tennessee Valley late Thursday into early Friday and move southeast as a large ‘complex’ of storms. The timeline is questionable right now, but the most likely timing is around midday to early afternoon.

Total rainfall including the late-week storms may exceed the five inch mark in spots:

