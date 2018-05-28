39th Cotton Row Run marks record-breaking 10K finish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- For 39 years runners and supporters alike have been gathering to commemorate those who gave their lives for our country and to celebrate our community.

That's the essence of the Cotton Row Run.

"This will be my 39th, there's only like 9 of us left. And we run every one of them. If I finish today, it will be 39," said Don Hillis, a dedicated Cotton Row runner.

Runners of all ages and abilities race. Whether it's for fun or to compete is to each their own. This year a runner made Cotton Row history.

A 10K race completion record of 29 minutes and 10 seconds was last set in 1983, and today it was unofficially broken by over half a minute!

Linus Kiplagat is the record-breaking winner from Kenya, and joins the reigning Kenyans that have dominated the past four Cotton Row runs.

But records aside, nearly 5,000 people participated in this year's race, marking another successful day in Huntsville's history.