Regions Customers – Beware of Two New Scams

Regions has announced two scams that are affecting its customers. Customers are receiving calls that register on their caller ID as Regions Bank. Customers are then asked to verify their account and personal information. The second scam occurs when a customer signs into their online banking account. The customer is given a false alert stating their computer is infected with a virus and it is imperative that they change their security questions immediately. The company states on their website: “If Regions asks you to verify or update personal information for our records, we will do so through a secure channel or we will provide an option that makes it easy for you to confirm that the request is legitimate (for example, calling 1-800-REGIONS or visiting a branch).”

Remember, Regions will not initiate a call asking you to provide your full account number, online/mobile banking passwords, PINs or complete Social Security number over the phone, except limited instances when we are returning a call at your request.

Regions offers the following tips to help you protect your personal information from phishing scams:

“If you have been prompted with the Online Banking scenario described, do NOT enter your personal information. Log out of Online Banking immediately. We recommend you have your computer inspected for malware. If you have responded to the request for the information, please call Regions at 1-800-REGIONS (734-4667) to reset your Online Banking service. Never give out personal information such as: account number, online/mobile banking passwords, PINs or complete Social Security numbers. Do not provide your personal secure information to an unsolicited caller. Never respond to a phone call or voice mail service asking you to verify account information or reactivate a bank service, even if the caller recites some of your account information to you. They may have obtained the information from another source and are enticing you to provide additional details that would help them access your accounts. Please be aware that legitimate calls from Regions, such as calls from the Card Fraud Monitoring group, are made often, but the agents only ask for confirmation of certain activity on a credit or debit card. No sensitive information is requested.”

Source: Regions

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org