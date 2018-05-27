Rare World War II Plane flies into Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- A piece of history flew in Huntsville. One of only two B-29 Superfortress still flying, landed at the Huntsville executive airport.

One of the rarest World War II bombers, Fifi, flew almost 80 years ago, as a bomber in the Pacific Theater. Now Fifi flys in the Commemorative Airforce.

"People forget. Especially, they don't know what these guys went through back in 1944 and 45," said Glenn Smith, a member of the Commemorative Airforce. "And this gives them at least a feeling for it, a taste about."

Joseph Emerson, a spectator, and a self-proclaimed history nut said flying in Fifi is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"We saw it on Facebook, and I said 'Grandpa, we're going there one way or the other. You can either help me out or I'll go around you,'" Emerson said. "So he decided to help me out."

"The best part of it is we get to meet the World War II veterans who have flown or crewed this aircraft, or worked on them. Or even the Rosie the Riveters who built them, and we also have some women who flew them as ferry pilots," said Allan Benzing the Aircraft Commander.

He said flying the plane is an honor.

"It's something that you try to put yourself back into the position of the men who did this for real during wartime, but there's no way to capture that really," Benzing said.

"Just think you know, there were people in these turrets, 70 something years ago," said Emerson. "They flew combat missions in this aircraft. It kind of just makes you think about it a little bit more."

"You just feel like you were there. I'm actually in a plane, that was in combat back in 1940s. That's just hard to believe, you know?" Smith said.

Around 4,000 aircraft were produced during World War II. Only 25 remain today and only two aircraft, including Fifi, are still airworthy.

Fifi was acquired by the Commemorative Airforce in the early 70s. She returned to the sky in 2010 after a $3 million restoration, that included replacing all four engines.