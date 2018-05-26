Don’t Fall Victim to a Vacation Rental Scams this Summer

As you dream of summer fun, BBB is reminding consumers of vacation scams that can turn a dream vacation into a nightmare. Whether it is by phone, email, or an online ad, vacation rental scams come in all shapes and sizes. Often, scammers will lure in victims with images from real properties to make their scams appear legitimate.

The scam goes like this: vacation seekers searching for a rental in a desirable destination are tempted by the attractive rental that appears to be renting at a very low price. After contacting the “owner” (who is actually a scam artist), victims are told to put a “deposit” down on the rental. Typically, it is requested that the deposit be sent via wire transfer. When the vacationer arrives at the property, they find that it either does not exist, that the condition has been misrepresented, or that it is occupied by another family. The renters are left with no place to stay and a big hole in their wallet.

Consider the following tips when booking a rental property this summer:

Talk with the owner. If you are not using a service that verifies properties and owners, do not negotiate a rental solely by email. Many scammers don’t live locally, so get the owner on the phone and ask detailed questions about the property and local attractions. An owner with vague answers to your questions is a clear red flag.

Check public records. Investigate on Google or another search engine. Look up the address and use Google Street View to confirm the property matches the one advertised. Also, verify distances to beaches, attractions and airports while on the site."

