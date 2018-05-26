Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic takes over the sky in Decatur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - The oldest hot-air balloon race in the mid-South is taking place this weekend right here in the Tennessee Valley.

The Alabama Jubilee Hot-Air Balloon Classic will be held at Point Mallard Park in Decatur from May 26, 2018, to May 27, 2018.

The balloon, entertainment, Southland Flywheelers Tractor Show, Car Show and Decatur Art Guild Arts & Crafts Show schedules can be viewed by clicking here.

This is a free event for the public and the only cost is the $2 shuttle service from the G.E. plant or downtown Decatur near the Princess Theater.

Click here for the latest information regarding weather holds and schedule updates.

History of the Jubilee

The Alabama Jubilee Hot-Air Balloon Classic is the oldest hot-air balloon race in the mid-South, started in Decatur, Alabama in 1978.

The sport of Hot-Air Ballooning had come to Decatur only a few years prior to the fact that the City of Decatur had decided to purchase a hot-air balloon but now needed pilots to fly it. So the salesman of the balloon cut a deal that he would train three pilots to fly the city's new balloon.

A few years later the sport of ballooning had hit Decatur hard and there were several well-known pilots living in the area. Craving competition and the festival atmosphere provided at other ballon rallies 17 balloonists from Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, Georgia, Mississippi, and Louisiana got together with a handful of other volunteers and started the Alabama Jubilee

Initially, Jubilee also served as a showcase for the new Decatur balloon, one of the first hot air balloons to represent a city, and an event to kick off Alabama's tourism season. These days Jubilee draws about 60 pilots from 20 states for two days of competition during the annual Memorial Day holiday weekend and serves not only as a showcase for the City of Decatur but as a must-attend community event that draws visitors for all over the country.

The continued popularity of the Alabama Jubilee prompted the Alabama Legislature to designate the City of Decatur as the “Ballooning Capital of Alabama.” The Jubilee has also been named a Top 20 Tourism Event in the Southeast for May by the Atlanta-based Southeast Tourism Society.

