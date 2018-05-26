256 Area Code Slammed with Over 16 Million Robocalls

Are you signed up for the National Do Not Call Registry, but still getting unwanted sales calls? If a company is ignoring the Registry, there’s a good chance it’s a scam. Unwanted calls are becoming an everyday occurrence for most consumers and with no way to make them stop, they are beyond frustrating.

YouMail, based in Irvine, California, keeps track of robocalls and reports them to their Robocall Index Snapshot. The 256-area code had a total of 16.6 million robocalls for the month of April, an increase of 3 million from April 2017. YouMail reports that 1.3 million people with a 256-area code phone number were affected by these calls with the average person receiving 9.8 calls.

Robocalls are an alter ego for telemarketers. These scammers use different names, many disguised as local companies or people you know to get you on the line. After answering, you may have the option to press a number that will add your name being to the no call list. However, pressing the number from the prompt puts your name and number on a black-market list to sell to other scammers.

Before responding to unsolicited phone calls, the BBB advises:

• “Never give out any financial information. If you did not initiate the call, do not provide bank account, credit card or social security numbers over the phone to unknown callers.

• Don’t rely on Caller ID. Scammers can use technology to make it appear as though their calls are coming from legitimate businesses or organizations. Some will even display as your own telephone number.

• Hang up the phone. Don’t press 1 to speak to a live operator and don’t press any other number to get your number off the list. If you respond by pressing any number, it will probably just lead to more robocalls.

• Consider contacting your phone provider. Ask your provider to block the number, and whether they charge for that service. Remember that telemarketers change Caller ID information easily and often, so it might not be worth paying a fee to block a number that will change.

• Trust your instincts. If something doesn’t seem right to you, end the call.”

Source: BBB.org and YouMail

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org