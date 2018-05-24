× Park Drive shooting leads to one person in custody, another with injury

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — One person is in custody and another is believed to have non-life threatening injuries after a night shooting on May 23, according to Albertville’s Chief of Police.

Chief Jamie Smith says shots were fired around 7 p.m. in a wooded area near Park Drive. Police believe they have the person responsible for the shooting in custody, while the victim was airlifted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Smith reports the incident may have developed from a drug transaction done earlier that day.

The chief notes more information will be released as it becomes available and formal charges are filed as detectives are working on the case this morning.