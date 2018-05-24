Groundbreaking ceremony for Madison multi-use development and Minor League Baseball stadium

MADISON, Ala. – A groundbreaking ceremony for a new multi-use venue and Minor League Baseball stadium has been announced.

Community members are invited to join the celebration from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 9, 2018.

“Breaking ground on this project is momentous, and we appreciate the work that has lead us to this point,” said Madison Mayor Paul Finley. “Celebrating with our community while enjoying free ballpark food like hot dogs, popcorn, and cotton candy is a fantastic way to rally together to start the process.”

“Minor League Baseball belongs back in North Alabama, and we are thrilled to be a part of its return to the region,” said BallCorps Managing Partner and CEO Ralph Nelson. “We are excited to reveal more details about the team, its total integration into the community, and to celebrate the start of construction.”

This event will commemorate the start of construction on the state-of-the-art facility which is slated to open in late 2019 in time for the 2020 baseball season.

Guests can look forward to announcements such as a “Name the Team” contest as well as free food and activities.

All attendees will leave with a commemorative baseball to remember the inception of the ballpark and multi-use venue.

The company released renderings earlier this year with what the potential stadium could look like.