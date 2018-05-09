Mark your calendar! It’s Concerts in the Park season!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The return of warmer weather means the return of a summer tradition in Huntsville -- Concerts in the Park!
The concerts will be held over the course of 10 weeks every Monday at the Huntsville Museum of Art outdoor stage in Big Spring Park. From 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. the series will showcase local musical talent in a mix of genres from rock, folk, and country to Latin, dance, R&B, and top 40 hits.
Concerts in the Park is free to the public. Attendees can expect a variety of local food trucks to be onsite. You are just asked to bring their own seating and to keep your pets on a leash if you decide to bring them along.
This year’s concert lineup features 19 performance groups:
- June 4
- The Howling Strays
- Juice
- June 11
- Rocket City Latin Band
- Will River
- June 18
- Winslow Davis Ensemble
- Josh Allison & The Corner Pocket
- June 25 (Armed Forces Week)
- The U.S. Army Materiel Command Bands
- July 2
- Huntsville Concert Band
- Huntsville’s In the Mood Big Swing Band
- July 9
- Alan Little with .45 Surprise
- Dirt Circus
- July 16
- Wanda Wesolowski
- The World Forgot
- July 23
- Cristina Lynn
- Bordertown
- July 30
- DMR Soul
- Like Sons
- August 6
- Ashley Smith
- Big Daddy Kingfish
