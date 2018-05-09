Mark your calendar! It’s Concerts in the Park season!

Posted 1:41 pm, May 9, 2018, by , Updated at 01:42PM, May 31, 2018

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The return of warmer weather means the return of a summer tradition in Huntsville -- Concerts in the Park!

The concerts will be held over the course of 10 weeks every Monday at the Huntsville Museum of Art outdoor stage in Big Spring Park. From 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. the series will showcase local musical talent in a mix of genres from rock, folk, and country to Latin, dance, R&B, and top 40 hits.

Concerts in the Park is free to the public. Attendees can expect a variety of local food trucks to be onsite. You are just asked to bring their own seating and to keep your pets on a leash if you decide to bring them along.

This year’s concert lineup features 19 performance groups:

  • June 4 
    • The Howling Strays
    • Juice
  • June 11
    • Rocket City Latin Band
    • Will River
  • June 18
    • Winslow Davis Ensemble
    • Josh Allison & The Corner Pocket
  • June 25 (Armed Forces Week)
    • The U.S. Army Materiel Command Bands
  • July 2
    • Huntsville Concert Band
    • Huntsville’s In the Mood Big Swing Band
  • July 9
    • Alan Little with .45 Surprise
    • Dirt Circus
  • July 16
    • Wanda Wesolowski
    • The World Forgot
  • July 23
    • Cristina Lynn
    • Bordertown
  • July 30
    • DMR Soul
    • Like Sons
  • August 6
    • Ashley Smith
    • Big Daddy Kingfish

For more information on the 2018 Concerts in the Park series, click here.