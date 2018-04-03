Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Tuesday Night

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued Tuesday evening until 1AM Wednesday morning for Northern Alabama and Southern Tennessee. A line of strong storms will be moving through the Tennessee Valley through the remainder of the evening.

Impacts: The main impact will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail or larger. While wind gusts will be the main threat, there is also a low-end chance of a tornado too. That chance will mainly exist over northwest Alabama.

The complete watch from the National Weather Service is below: