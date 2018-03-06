× Huntsville Spirit Coach gets a ‘new look’ highlighting the city’s progress in the last 10 years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It travels all around the country showing people the many great attractions Huntsville has to offer. Tuesday, the Huntsville-branded Spirit Coach got a new look ten years after it first hit the road.

City officials unveiled the new wrap created by a local graphic designer. The update includes the original design with new and renovated features, reflecting the city’s progress over the past ten years. The goal is to show people there is something here for everyone.

“Huntsville’s a very versatile city that people aren’t aware of. Whenever you say Huntsville, people think of space. We have so much more to offer,” said Bryan Weeks, operations manager for Spirit Coach.

“The new wrap, it highlights so many attraction that we have in our community. and we’re very excited to showcase it,” said Beth Richardson, board chair of the Huntsville Convention and Vistors Bureau.

The 56-passenger Motor Coach provides transportation for both local groups and visitors.