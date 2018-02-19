Preparing a Severe Weather Safety Kit

Severe Weather can develop quickly, so it’s best to prepare a safety kit for your home and for your car. We’ve compiled a list of items you should prepare below.

Emergency safety kit for the home:

Water (one gallon of water per person for at least 3 days)

Food (a 3 day supply of non-perishable food for each person in your family)

Can openers and utensils

Weather Radio

First aid kit

Blankets/jackets (they keep you warm in the winter, and they protect you from potentially dangerous debris during spring/summer/fall thunderstorms)

An extra pair of sturdy shoes (in case there’s debris left behind after the storm)

Sanitation items (soap, moist towelettes, hand sanitizer gel)

Flash lights and batteries

Special needs items for your family: Extra medication (enough for a week); copies of prescriptions Pet food water, health forms, IDs for family dogs, cats, birds, etc Extra food, water, bottles, diapers, etc for families with infants and young children Extra medication, denture care, spare eyeglasses or contact lenses with solution, spare hearing aid batteries for elderly family members



Emergency safety kit for the car:

Jackets/blankets

Sturdy shoes or boots.

Water

Non-Perishable Food

Potable Phone Charger

For an extensive list of items to keep in a safety kit, as well as storage solutions, be sure to check out this resource from Ready.gov.