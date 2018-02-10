Find inspiration for your space at the Limestone County 2018 Home and Garden Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. -- Find out how you can turn a space in your home into a designer's dream. Next weekend, the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2018 Home and Garden Show.

The event runs from Feb. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 pm to Feb. 17 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Home and Garden Show will be held at Limestone County Event Center, 114 Pryor Street. Admission is $2 and includes door prizes, demos and kids activities.

The event has several sponsors:

Redstone Federal Credit Union

Limestone County Sheriff's Office

Persell Lumber & Mill Shop

Inline Electric Supply Company

AFS Foundation & Waterproofing Specialists

AFS Foundation & Waterproofing Specialists

Lowe's

Distinctive Landscaping, Inc.

Valley Mowing Company

Hamlin Homes

For more information, you can contact the Chamber of Commerce at 256-232-2600.