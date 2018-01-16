LIVE BLOG: Road conditions across the Tennessee Valley

Some of the coldest air this decade combined with a light covering of snow in Alabama and Tennessee sets up a frigid, dangerously cold night. While many primary roads are passable, numerous county roads and city streets in the region are ice-covered. Temperatures fell below 10ºF overnight ensured snow or ice on area roads stays through the morning.

We are keeping in touch with a multitude of sources to update you with the latest road information. Here’s what we’ve learned: