LIVE BLOG: Road conditions across the Tennessee Valley

Posted 5:29 am, January 16, 2018, by , Updated at 04:05AM, January 17, 2018

Some of the coldest air this decade combined with a light covering of snow in Alabama and Tennessee sets up a frigid, dangerously cold night.  While many primary roads are passable, numerous county roads and city streets in the region are ice-covered.  Temperatures fell below 10ºF overnight ensured snow or ice on area roads stays through the morning.

We are keeping in touch with a multitude of sources to update you with the latest road information. Here’s what we’ve learned:

Report: Highway 67 & Point Mallard Parkway is VERY slick. Avoid the area if possible. 

Franklin County Update: Travel advisory of impassable roads is still in effect. The main roads got a little bit better, but all secondary roads are still frozen for the most part. The EMA is still asking everyone to stay off the roads. They will reevaluate the advisory around noon to see if they will allow travel at that time.

Maxie Gardner January 17, 20188:02 am
Muscle Shoals Police Department

Road Condition Update:
Main roads are mostly clear with just patches of ice in some spots,
especially intersections. Side streets are still very icy so use caution
or just stay home if you don’t have to travel. With temps staying below
freezing today the roads probably will stay the same all day.

Marshall County EMA – all federal and state roads are good. The worst area is union grove road and the secondary roads in that Arab / Union Grove area – icy patches. Some city side streets in Guntersville and Arab have some ice. Use caution on county bridges. 

Jackson County – EMA says all is well.

DeKalb – Fort Payne Gap, Beason, Wade, and Tutwiler Gaps are closed. All other roads are passable.

Madison Police: Advisory: ROADS STILL
HAVE ICY PATCHES. THERE ARE NO RD CLOSURES BUT DRIVERS ARE URGED TO USE CAUTION
KEEPING A SAFE DISTANCE

Killen Fire Rescue

Roadways throughout our area remain hazardous for travel and are covered with black ice.

REMINDER: Due to extremely cold temperatures across the
Tennessee Valley, TVA is asking customers to cut back on energy usage until
further notice.
The voluntary curtailment will be most important during peak hours, which are
between 5am-9am and 6pm-10pm. Customers can keep electric usage at an absolute
minimum by eliminating any unnecessary electric operations such as lights,
laundry, or any other electric appliance that aggravates the already high
demand on the electric distribution system at this time.
Taking these steps will help avoid any service outages and reduce the very high
demand being placed on electric transmission and distribution systems at this
time. 

Athens Utilities crews have responded to outages in Ardmore & western Limestone in the Sugar Creek/Cairo area. Crews are checking power lines as quickly as they safely can with the slick road conditions. 

Update from Decatur Police: As of right now and, we anticipate for most of the day,
roadways will remain icy.

The Beltline remains extremely hazardous to drive this
morning.

The Hudson Memorial Bridge has been treated and is
passable. 

We ask that people stay off the roads today unless
absolutely necessary.

Viewer update: Yarborough Road in Madison County is slick! This is just a reminder to be careful on secondary roads across the TN Valley.

Huntsville Police Department
The
only official road closings this morning are the small section of Bob
Wade Ln near Northgate; Bankhead Pkwy and Gaslight Way going up the
mountain. As folks start getting out it is possible some roads may be
discovered as not being passable and we have to re-evaluate this so
please drive carefully if you do have to get out. Although the main
arterial roads are passable at this time there are small areas of slick
spots. Public Works and AL DOT will be out continuing to treat those
areas as officers report them. Please still drive with extreme caution.
Here are a few tips if you are getting out this morning: Allow more time
for your commute, more following distance between vehicles, slower
speeds, and allow more distance when braking or coming to a stop. Thank
you again Public Works and AL DOT for all the hard work!
We’ve had several people call and ask about Franklin County. We haven’t gotten an update from the EMA since learning the roads were impassable Tuesday afternoon, but we understand the roads are still pretty bad in the area. Please stay off the roads if possible.

Albertville Police Department
All city streets and highways in Albertville are safe for travel.
Cullman County EMA
Road
conditions in Cullman County have not changed. Non-essential travel is
discouraged. If you do have to travel, leave early & take your time.
Icy patches have been reported on roadways as well as on bridges &
overpasses.
Marshall County Emergency Management Agency

All
Federal and State Roads in Marshall County are good. No issues reported
by area Law Enforcement Agencies. Same problems exist as they did last
night.

The worst area is Union Grove Road and those Secondary
Roads in that area of Marshall County. Lots of icy patches and
stretches.

Guntersville City and Arab City reports a few icy
patches on some of the City side streets that are less traveled and
those shady areas.

Motorist are advised to use caution on Bridges on the County secondary roads as they may have refroze overnight.

Wind Chills are at -5 degrees and the Wind is still blowing. Expect
those values to drop some more before sunrise this morning. So bundle up
when going out this morning and limit any time outside.

If you are out traveling we ask that you post a report here so we can pass that along to others.

Everyone use caution this morning while traveling and slow down and look ahead!

Florence Alabama Police Department

Pre-dawn #travel
update (January 17, 2018). Roads throughout the city remain hazardous.
Hard freezing has created black ice on most roads in the city. Main
travel arteries (Florence Blvd, Veterans, Cox Creek) are passable, but
show patchy ice. Secondary roads and neighborhoods remain heavily iced.
Use special caution this morning along areas north of Cox Creek
(Chisholm, Helton, and CR 47). Large ice patches have been observed
along Chisholm, Helton, Wood Ave, and Darby Drive. Travel should be
limited and/or avoided at least until mid-morning. Temps will not be
above freezing until Thursday. #SlowDown
if you must be out and pay attention for areas blocked by barricades.
Once the temperature rises above 15 degrees (sometime late morning),
Street Department crews will begin additional road treatments. 6040

ALDOT Update: The Alabama Department of Transportation is continuing to warn Alabamians to expect icy roadways and bridges until temperatures return to above freezing.

While all state routes in ALDOT’s North Region currently remain open, sub-freezing temperatures through Thursday morning pose a threat of black ice on roadways. Icy conditions may develop on any streets or highways, especially bridges, overpasses, elevated spans, and hilly or shaded areas — even in areas that may have been pretreated in advance of wintry precipitation.
ALDOT crews are working diligently to keep interstates, U.S. and state highways passable, but driving remains hazardous. ALDOT, emergency management and law enforcement officials are united in urging motorists to avoid travel until conditions improve.
Appropriate driving speeds are determined by the road conditions, which on wet or icy roads should be slower than the posted speed limit. Motorists should slow down and move over if possible when approaching ALDOT and other highway maintenance personnel and emergency vehicles at work.
Just because a state route is passable does not mean that connecting county or city roads will be traversable.

From Colbert County EMA: The Colbert County Courthouse will close tomorrow, January 17 with all county offices included.

From WHNT News 19’s Olivia Steen: Be extremely cautious driving on Highway 117 from Stevenson to Flat Rock. Do not use the road if you can avoid it. 

DeKalb County: DeKalb county EMA is closing Tutwiler Gap and Wade Gap up Lookout mountain.

 Not in north Alabama..but still good to know: 

Decatur update: Beltline Road near the Decatur Morgan Hospital is slippery, please stay off the roads if possible

Also from Laura: A little flurry activity in the Rainsville area. Fort Payne has just enough flurry to make roads damp. No reports of ice yet.

WHNT News 19’s Laura Christmas reports secondary County Roads in the Arab and Union Grove areas are becoming slick. 

Martling Road near Albertville has patches of ice. 
Cathedral Caverns Highway down to 431 in Grant has icy patches developing. 

The snow has tapered off in Guntersville. 

Update from Alabama State Troopers: We are seeing weather-related crashes throughout north Alabama along with icing on bridges. ALDOT has treated some  bridges and overpasses. Troopers are monitoring roadway conditions and will make every attempt to keep roadways passable and as safe as possible. However, we continue to recommend keeping off the roadways if possible.

Schools are starting to close tomorrow. Here’s the link: http://via.whnt.com/iXBtD

Latest from Florence PD: Florence Police is currently working with the Street Department on checking roads and making sure the major roads are passable. Currently the Street Department is applying sand to the roadways leading to the hospital and the nursing homes. They have already treated the bridges and are working on the roadways.

All the roads are turning bad and are beginning to freeze. We are working several accidents where cars have slid off the roadway. The major roads that we are aware of are Cox Creek Pkwy between Helton and Wood Ave. Royal Ave, Roads around UNA, Mitchell Blvd approaching O’Neal Bridge, and Hermitage Dr.  We are asking that if you do not have to be out please stay home.
We do not expect the roads to improve during the day since the temperature is not rising.

WHNT News 19 viewer: The roads in Florence are somewhat melted and some are covered in ice this Is going to cause problems later they said

From Huntsville Police: *** PLEASE DO NOT USE OUR DISPATCH AS A MEANS TO INQUIRE ABOUT ROAD
CONDITIONS OR CLOSURES. This leaves our dispatch personnel more
available to accept emergency calls or calls where citizens are needing
HPD Officers and other emergency personnel. 

Madison Police: MPD on the scene of 2 accidents at county line and Browns Ferry Road. Avoid the area or expect delays.

Huntsville Police: Bankhead Parkway at Gaslight Way is closed because of the icy conditions

Tighter look at the worst spots

Another update from ALDOT

From ALEA: We are not experiencing any significant hazardous road conditions at this time. However, we urge motorists to drive with caution as there may be patches of black ice on roadways and overpasses.

Madison Police: Roads are beginning to ice up in the Madison area. If you must travel, use extreme caution.

FRANKLIN COUNTY EMA:  All roads and bridges in Franklin County should be considered impassable until further notice. All travel should be suspended or delayed.

Heard on the scanners: Huntsville Police are starting to close the overpasses on Memorial Parkway. 

Madison County Sheriff’s Office: All secondary roads in Madison County are becoming icy/treacherous. Stay off the roads if possible, or use extreme caution.

Current traffic map from ALDOT – Stay off the roads if you can!

City of Athens: Garbage service suspended today, Jan. 16. They ask that cans be left out until they catch up on normal routes during the rest of the week. 

This is in Ardmore

Viewer: Roads getting covered in Sheffield

UPDATE from Florence PD: Royal Ave is turning white and is starting to become slick.
Roads in the Industrial Park are slick.
Florence Blvd at Huntsville Rd has patches of ice.
They’re also seeing accumulation on southern half of Cloverdale Road.

WHNT News 19’s Carter Watkins reports that many of the secondary roads around Florence are starting to get really slick.  The Florence Street Department has already treated three bridges with sand.

Huntsville International Airport
Huntsville International Airport –  Remember to watch FlyHuntsville.com
to stay up to date on airline decisions on flights scheduled at HSV.
The latest information will be posted there as it happens. You can also
always check your airline’s website or app to stay in the loop as well.
(No snow or ice at the airport just yet, but we have begun applying
liquid and solid deicer solution as a precaution.)
Viewer: Rogersville – sleeting and little snow covering roads

Florence update: Many of the secondary roads around Florence are starting to get really slick. Florence street department has already treated three bridges with sand. 

Viewer: County Road 24 in Florence is slick

From Florence PD: Overpasses are starting to get slick but the roads are still
in good shape for now. 

