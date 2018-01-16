LIVE BLOG: Road conditions across the Tennessee Valley

Some of the coldest air this decade combined with a light covering of snow in Alabama and Tennessee sets up a frigid, dangerously cold night. While many primary roads are passable, numerous county roads and city streets in the region are ice-covered. Temperatures fell below 10ºF overnight ensured snow or ice on area roads stays through the morning.
We are keeping in touch with a multitude of sources to update you with the latest road information. Here’s what we’ve learned:
Winter Weather Advisory cleared on US 43 all dir. @ US 72 in Lauderdale County
— ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hsv) January 17, 2018
Winter Weather Advisory cleared on US 43 all dir. @ AL 24 in Franklin County
— ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hsv) January 17, 2018
Winter Weather Advisory cleared on I-65 all dir. @ US 72 in Athens
— ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hsv) January 17, 2018
Winter Weather Advisory cleared on AL 157 all dir. @ AL 24 in Lawrence County
— ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hsv) January 17, 2018
Winter Weather Advisory cleared on US 72 all dir. @ AL 35 in Jackson County
— ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hsv) January 17, 2018
Winter Weather Advisory cleared on US 431 all dir. @ AL 79 in Marshall County
— ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hsv) January 17, 2018
Winter Weather Advisory cleared on I-565 all dir. @ US 431 in Madison County
— ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hsv) January 17, 2018
Winter Weather Advisory cleared on I-65 all dir. @ SR 36 in Hartselle
— ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hsv) January 17, 2018
Winter Weather Advisory cleared on US 411 all dir. @ AL 9 in Cherokee County
— ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hsv) January 17, 2018
Winter Weather Advisory cleared on I-65 all dir. @ US 278 in Cullman County
— ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hsv) January 17, 2018
Winter Weather Advisory cleared on I-59 all dir. @ I-759 in Etowah County
— ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hsv) January 17, 2018
Winter Weather Advisory cleared on I-59 all dir. @ AL 35 in DeKalb County
— ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hsv) January 17, 2018
Winter Weather Advisory cleared on US 43/72 all dir. @ AL 20 in Colbert County
— ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hsv) January 17, 2018
Ice on I-59 all dir. @ AL 35 in DeKalb County
— ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hsv) January 17, 2018
Main thoroughfares are passable but secondary roads are still icy. Use extreme caution if you “must” drive. The best choice is to stay in and off the roads. ❄️🚗🙏🏼🇺🇸
— Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) January 17, 2018
No garbage collections in Muscle Shoals today. Weather permitting, the plan is for the routes to resume Thursday.
— Tom Smith (@TD_TomSmith) January 17, 2018
Point Mallard Pkwy is pretty icy! There's a couple of stalled vehicles on the shoulder of the road. #valleywx @whnt
— Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) January 17, 2018
Report: Highway 67 & Point Mallard Parkway is VERY slick. Avoid the area if possible.
Franklin County Update: Travel advisory of impassable roads is still in effect. The main roads got a little bit better, but all secondary roads are still frozen for the most part. The EMA is still asking everyone to stay off the roads. They will reevaluate the advisory around noon to see if they will allow travel at that time.
Road Condition Update:
Main roads are mostly clear with just patches of ice in some spots,
especially intersections. Side streets are still very icy so use caution
or just stay home if you don’t have to travel. With temps staying below
freezing today the roads probably will stay the same all day.
Road Condition Update:
Main roads are mostly clear with just patches of ice in some spots, especially… https://t.co/cL2pjZXCF7
— Muscle Shoals PD (@MuscleShoalsPD) January 17, 2018
The Impassable Roads order for Limestone County has been lifted, however, many roads remain icy. Travelers should use extreme caution when driving.
— Limestone EMA (@LimestoneEMA) January 17, 2018
We have a crew out checking the roads within the district. A few roads are still icy. And snow flurries are beginning to fall #alwx @WAAYTV @whnt @waff48 @wxSpinner89 @NWSHuntsville
— Moores Mill VFR (@MooresMillVFR) January 17, 2018
Marshall County EMA – all federal and state roads are good. The worst area is union grove road and the secondary roads in that Arab / Union Grove area – icy patches. Some city side streets in Guntersville and Arab have some ice. Use caution on county bridges.
Jackson County – EMA says all is well.
DeKalb – Fort Payne Gap, Beason, Wade, and Tutwiler Gaps are closed. All other roads are passable.
Madison Police: Advisory: ROADS STILL
HAVE ICY PATCHES. THERE ARE NO RD CLOSURES BUT DRIVERS ARE URGED TO USE CAUTION
KEEPING A SAFE DISTANCE
Roadways throughout our area remain hazardous for travel and are covered with black ice.
REMINDER: Due to extremely cold temperatures across the
Tennessee Valley, TVA is asking customers to cut back on energy usage until
further notice.
The voluntary curtailment will be most important during peak hours, which are
between 5am-9am and 6pm-10pm. Customers can keep electric usage at an absolute
minimum by eliminating any unnecessary electric operations such as lights,
laundry, or any other electric appliance that aggravates the already high
demand on the electric distribution system at this time.
Taking these steps will help avoid any service outages and reduce the very high
demand being placed on electric transmission and distribution systems at this
time.
Athens Utilities crews have responded to outages in Ardmore & western Limestone in the Sugar Creek/Cairo area. Crews are checking power lines as quickly as they safely can with the slick road conditions.
Okay y'all, this is why you have to be careful if you're venturing out. This parking lot in Muscle Shoals is only ice and a little slush. @whnt pic.twitter.com/FHeepcuAEc
— Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) January 17, 2018
Message from ALDOT: As expected, roadway conditions across the state have deteriorated with rapid drop in temperature. ALDOT crews are trying to keep interstates/major highways passable, but non-emergency travel is discouraged until temperatures rise and road conditions improve.
— Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) January 17, 2018
Thank you to #ALDOT and the City of Decatur's Street & Environmental Services for treating our roads throughout the winter weather event.
— Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) January 17, 2018
Hwy 157 from CR 1114 – mostly dry, traffic flowing normally
CR 1114 – mostly dry with patchy ice
— Cullman County EMA (@CullmanEMA) January 17, 2018
Update from Decatur Police: As of right now and, we anticipate for most of the day,
roadways will remain icy.
The Beltline remains extremely hazardous to drive this
morning.
The Hudson Memorial Bridge has been treated and is
passable.
We ask that people stay off the roads today unless
absolutely necessary.
Viewer update: Yarborough Road in Madison County is slick! This is just a reminder to be careful on secondary roads across the TN Valley.
Huntsville Police Department
only official road closings this morning are the small section of Bob
Wade Ln near Northgate; Bankhead Pkwy and Gaslight Way going up the
mountain. As folks start getting out it is possible some roads may be
discovered as not being passable and we have to re-evaluate this so
please drive carefully if you do have to get out. Although the main
arterial roads are passable at this time there are small areas of slick
spots. Public Works and AL DOT will be out continuing to treat those
areas as officers report them. Please still drive with extreme caution.
Here are a few tips if you are getting out this morning: Allow more time
for your commute, more following distance between vehicles, slower
speeds, and allow more distance when braking or coming to a stop. Thank
you again Public Works and AL DOT for all the hard work!
We’ve had several people call and ask about Franklin County. We haven’t gotten an update from the EMA since learning the roads were impassable Tuesday afternoon, but we understand the roads are still pretty bad in the area. Please stay off the roads if possible.
Cullman County EMA
conditions in Cullman County have not changed. Non-essential travel is
discouraged. If you do have to travel, leave early & take your time.
Icy patches have been reported on roadways as well as on bridges &
overpasses.
All
Federal and State Roads in Marshall County are good. No issues reported
by area Law Enforcement Agencies. Same problems exist as they did last
night.
The worst area is Union Grove Road and those Secondary
Roads in that area of Marshall County. Lots of icy patches and
stretches.
Guntersville City and Arab City reports a few icy
patches on some of the City side streets that are less traveled and
those shady areas.
Motorist are advised to use caution on Bridges on the County secondary roads as they may have refroze overnight.
Wind Chills are at -5 degrees and the Wind is still blowing. Expect
those values to drop some more before sunrise this morning. So bundle up
when going out this morning and limit any time outside.
If you are out traveling we ask that you post a report here so we can pass that along to others.
Everyone use caution this morning while traveling and slow down and look ahead!
Exercise extreme caution when traveling this morning. Fort Payne gap as well as Beason, Wade and Tutwiler Gaps are closed. All other roads are considered passable with a few slick spots.
— DeKalb County AL EMA (@DeKalb_Co_EMA) January 17, 2018
Pre-dawn #travel
update (January 17, 2018). Roads throughout the city remain hazardous.
Hard freezing has created black ice on most roads in the city. Main
travel arteries (Florence Blvd, Veterans, Cox Creek) are passable, but
show patchy ice. Secondary roads and neighborhoods remain heavily iced.
Use special caution this morning along areas north of Cox Creek
(Chisholm, Helton, and CR 47). Large ice patches have been observed
along Chisholm, Helton, Wood Ave, and Darby Drive. Travel should be
limited and/or avoided at least until mid-morning. Temps will not be
above freezing until Thursday. #SlowDown
if you must be out and pay attention for areas blocked by barricades.
Once the temperature rises above 15 degrees (sometime late morning),
Street Department crews will begin additional road treatments. 6040
All roads in Cullman County are open & passable. Non-essential travel is discouraged due to icing on roads ,… https://t.co/w5Khkq68gN
— Cullman County EMA (@CullmanEMA) January 17, 2018
Road conditions across Alabama are becoming increasingly icy, especially hills and bridges. It goes without saying that everyone should put safety first and avoid driving tonight and Wednesday morning, if at all possible. pic.twitter.com/QoPpCafJs2
— AG Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) January 17, 2018
Per Huntsville Police Department: Advisory: Other roads in Huntsville remain
open, but there are icy patches – please use caution.
Per Huntsville Police Department: Advisory: Current road closures: Bankhead
Pkwy… and Bob Wade east of Toyota Plant.
[8:10 PM]: Ice and snow accumulations on roads have created widespread, hazardous travel conditions across the region. In some areas, roads may be impassable! Travel is strongly discouraged unless it is absolutely necessary! #HUNwx #alwx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/rjyNXGkJzu
— NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) January 17, 2018
The @AlabamaNG @ALLAWENF and ALDOT are working together and have formed mobility support teams to provide emergency traffic clearance and assist motorists – as needed. The teams are prepositioned in divisions E,F & G – this is Jefferson Co & north #alwx
— Alabama EMA (@AlabamaEMA) January 17, 2018
There’s a wreck at the intersection of Norris Road and Mill Road with blockages. No injuries reported.
All traffic should be kept to an absolute minimum.
Exercise caution if in the area.
— Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) January 17, 2018
County road will continue to be slick in places and will to accumulate snow during the night. Beason Gap, Fort Payne Gap are the only roads closed in the county. Travel is discouraged overnight as snow continues to fall over the next 3-4 hours.
— DeKalb County AL EMA (@DeKalb_Co_EMA) January 17, 2018
Latest update on County Rd Conditions:
C/R 1105 – Very slick
C/R 222 – Gutheries Crossroads area very slick
Hwy… https://t.co/U4Gn21m4cg
— Cullman County EMA (@CullmanEMA) January 17, 2018
[6:15 PM]: Light to moderate snow continues across Northeast Alabama through late this evening. However, hazardous travel conditions will persist everywhere across the region overnight. Travel is strongly discouraged!!! #HUNwx #alwx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/b76XeqCRQ1
— NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) January 17, 2018
[6:15 PM]: Light to moderate snow continues across Northeast Alabama through late this evening. However, hazardous travel conditions will persist everywhere across the region overnight. Travel is strongly discouraged!!! #HUNwx #alwx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/b76XeqCRQ1
— NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) January 17, 2018
The sun has now set and many roads are still wet. We expect significant icing overnight. PLEASE stay off the… https://t.co/ujZ2sDlFtH
— Florence Police Dept (@florence_pd) January 16, 2018
From Marshall Co EMA (@McemaAl) roads in District 1 are now impassable (Arab Area). Roads in the Grant Area are getting worse. Several county secondary roads are covered in snow and ice. Motorist are encouraged to stay off the roads #alwx
— Alabama EMA (@AlabamaEMA) January 16, 2018
From @McemaAl: County Secondary Roads in District 1 (Arab-Union Grove-Ruth) are impassable. Many of these roads are covered in Snow and have numerous Icy Stretches and Patches.
All travel on these roads is highly discouraged as it is still snowing in that area. @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) January 16, 2018
From WHNT News 19’s Laura Christmas: DeKalb County EMA – State hws holding up pretty good. 117 Ider on into Jackson Co slick. Mostly secondary roads are beginning to freeze hard
Ice on I-65 all dir. @ US 278 in Cullman County
— algotraffic (@AlgoTraffic) January 16, 2018
Ice on US 72 all dir. @ AL 35 in DeKalb County
— algotraffic (@AlgoTraffic) January 16, 2018
Ice on I-59 all dir. @ I-759 in Etowah County
— algotraffic (@AlgoTraffic) January 16, 2018
Ice on US 431 all dir. @ AL 79 in Marshall County
— algotraffic (@AlgoTraffic) January 16, 2018
Ice cleared on US 72 all dir. @ Parker Rd in Limestone County
— algotraffic (@AlgoTraffic) January 16, 2018
Ice cleared on US 72 all dir. @ Burgreen Rd in Limestone County
— algotraffic (@AlgoTraffic) January 16, 2018
From WHNT News 19’s Laura Christmas: Marshall County – nothing impassable, but people need to be cautious on secondary county roads and side streets. 431 has some slick spots but not much. Drivers should be cautious of ice covered in snow on some secondary roads.
Ice cleared on I-65 all dir. @ CR 40 Upper River Rd in Morgan County
— algotraffic (@AlgoTraffic) January 16, 2018
Ice on I-65 all dir. @ US 72 in Limestone County
— algotraffic (@AlgoTraffic) January 16, 2018
Ice on AL 157 all dir. @ AL 24 in Lawrence County
— algotraffic (@AlgoTraffic) January 16, 2018
We’re receiving reports that travel on Beltline Road is now extremely hazardous due to ice.
Road conditions are deteriorating across Decatur.
Please stay home and avoiding driving if at all possible.
— Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) January 16, 2018
Ice cleared on US 72 all dir. @ AL 207 in Lauderdale County
— algotraffic (@AlgoTraffic) January 16, 2018
Ice on US 43 all dir. @ AL 24 in Franklin County
— algotraffic (@AlgoTraffic) January 16, 2018
Traffic Advisory: Limestone and Morgan County Snow has stopped falling but roadways continue to be hazardous. Troopers are working multiple crashes that are weather related. Expect icy roadways throughout the night. Travel is not recommended. #alastatetrooper
— Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) January 16, 2018
Ice cleared on US 43 all dir. @ AL 64 in Lauderdale County
— algotraffic (@AlgoTraffic) January 16, 2018
Ice on US 43/72 all dir. @ AL 20 in Colbert County
— algotraffic (@AlgoTraffic) January 16, 2018
The perfect snowflakes fell in Rainsville AL today. Courtesy of Drew Allen. @whnt @BenSmith_WHNT @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/1PKTSpV6zi
— Darrin Allen (@DarrinAllen16) January 16, 2018
Butler Drive in Scottsboro at 4:23 PM. 23 F. Roads across the city are covered and freezing. @spann @simpsonwhnt pic.twitter.com/Tx1evjH5LD
— Chuck E Bryant (@cebryant93) January 16, 2018
Roads starting to get icing in Albertville, AL. @spann @whnt @simpsonwhnt pic.twitter.com/e29jRXZ1CE
— Albertville Softball (@AGGIES_SBALL) January 16, 2018
EMA has received reports that roads are beginning to ice in parts of DeKalb County. AL 117 in and around Ider and AL 35 between Ft. Payne and Rainsville is beginning to get slick as well.
ac
— DeKalb County AL EMA (@DeKalb_Co_EMA) January 16, 2018
ALDOT Update: The Alabama Department of Transportation is continuing to warn Alabamians to expect icy roadways and bridges until temperatures return to above freezing.
While all state routes in ALDOT’s North Region currently remain open, sub-freezing temperatures through Thursday morning pose a threat of black ice on roadways. Icy conditions may develop on any streets or highways, especially bridges, overpasses, elevated spans, and hilly or shaded areas — even in areas that may have been pretreated in advance of wintry precipitation.
ALDOT crews are working diligently to keep interstates, U.S. and state highways passable, but driving remains hazardous. ALDOT, emergency management and law enforcement officials are united in urging motorists to avoid travel until conditions improve.
Appropriate driving speeds are determined by the road conditions, which on wet or icy roads should be slower than the posted speed limit. Motorists should slow down and move over if possible when approaching ALDOT and other highway maintenance personnel and emergency vehicles at work.
Just because a state route is passable does not mean that connecting county or city roads will be traversable.
From Colbert County EMA: The Colbert County Courthouse will close tomorrow, January 17 with all county offices included.
From WHNT News 19’s Olivia Steen: Be extremely cautious driving on Highway 117 from Stevenson to Flat Rock. Do not use the road if you can avoid it.
We found the ice in Fayetteville @whnt pic.twitter.com/WPepBNmKKt
— Megan Brantley (@meganlbrantley) January 16, 2018
2:55pm Tues, Jan 16: Beltline RD in #Decatur is slippery! #StormHunter19 skidded a little and "skated" a few feet. I've seen Chevy trucks spin their tires and slide on the ice while attempting to stop. Be careful out there! #alwx #valleywx @whnt pic.twitter.com/WR81wIEbjU
— Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) January 16, 2018
3p Counties Removed from the Winter Wx Advisory: In TN: Lincoln & Moore Co, in AL: Lauderdale, Limestone, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence #HUNwx
— NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) January 16, 2018
2:55pm Tues, Jan 16: Beltline RD in #Decatur is slippery! #StormHunter19 skidded a little and "skated" a few feet. I've seen Chevy trucks spin their tires and slide on the ice while attempting to stop. Be careful out there! #alwx #valleywx @whnt pic.twitter.com/WR81wIEbjU
— Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) January 16, 2018
Bob Wade Ln both directions between North Gate Dr. and Material Ln (Toyota) is closed. HPD is on scene assisting in traffic control. #HuntsvilleAL https://t.co/qNrGGbucdQ
— Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) January 16, 2018
@waff48 @whnt @WAAYTV @WDRMRadio With temps predicted to fall to single digits tonight, @TVAnews is asking @JWEMC members to voluntarily reduce power consumption where possible. READ COMPLETE PRESS RELEASE HERE: https://t.co/yFbnXnmydh pic.twitter.com/hvHdGwRPFp
— Joe Wheeler EMC (@JWEMC) January 16, 2018
DeKalb County: DeKalb county EMA is closing Tutwiler Gap and Wade Gap up Lookout mountain.
Not in north Alabama..but still good to know:
Roadways around Hwy 31 in the west portion of the county are beginning to glaze over with ice. Use … from… https://t.co/Gl6SmgbxiZ
— Blount Co. AL EMA (@BlountEMA) January 16, 2018
Decatur update: Beltline Road near the Decatur Morgan Hospital is slippery, please stay off the roads if possible
ALDOT has shut down AL Hwy. 99 at Robinson Lane due to icy road conditions.
— Limestone EMA (@LimestoneEMA) January 16, 2018
Tuesday, Jan 16 2:24pm: Officially 0.4 inches of #snow reported by @NWSHuntsville at @FlyHSV airport. How much fell where you live? (Photo sent to @whnt by Jennifer Russell from Huntsville, AL) #ALwx #HUNwx #Valleywx pic.twitter.com/CsYozwEjDK
— Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) January 16, 2018
Also from Laura: A little flurry activity in the Rainsville area. Fort Payne has just enough flurry to make roads damp. No reports of ice yet.
WHNT News 19’s Laura Christmas reports secondary County Roads in the Arab and Union Grove areas are becoming slick.
Martling Road near Albertville has patches of ice.
Cathedral Caverns Highway down to 431 in Grant has icy patches developing.
The snow has tapered off in Guntersville.
Update from Alabama State Troopers: We are seeing weather-related crashes throughout north Alabama along with icing on bridges. ALDOT has treated some bridges and overpasses. Troopers are monitoring roadway conditions and will make every attempt to keep roadways passable and as safe as possible. However, we continue to recommend keeping off the roadways if possible.
Tues, Jan 16 2pm: #StormHunter19 is on its way to #Decatur. How are the roads where you live? Any areas we should check out? #valleywx #alwx pic.twitter.com/Bxuqj0yvqI
— Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) January 16, 2018
Our commissioners are working hard taking care of the roads! #alwx @alabamacounties https://t.co/a2QenqfP96
— Limestone County Commission (@LimestoneCounty) January 16, 2018
My secret to staying warm today: A super warm #snow bib and #HappyThoughts about #Summer #OlafIsMySpiritAnimal #NoLongerFrozen #CarpoolKaraoke #StormHunter19Karaoke pic.twitter.com/fdWyrVQHYA
— Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) January 16, 2018
Schools are starting to close tomorrow. Here’s the link: http://via.whnt.com/iXBtD
Just passed road crews in Arab adding sand to the road on Main Street @whnt pic.twitter.com/OFqJ5DFrZb
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) January 16, 2018
Looks like secondary roads are snow covered in Morgan City but here’s 231: @whnt pic.twitter.com/4CvsTsgCc1
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) January 16, 2018
Shields Road – Jordan Road at 1pm. Eastern Madison County. A little icy! #valleywx #alwx pic.twitter.com/YHr8T08wz0
— Ben Smith (@BenSmith_WHNT) January 16, 2018
Chapman Mountain on HWY 72 west around 1pm. Looks good! #valleywx #alwx pic.twitter.com/CD1LDsZ2Si
— Ben Smith (@BenSmith_WHNT) January 16, 2018
Truck on AL Hwy. 99 has been moved, however, road is extremely icy in that area. Please avoid travel if at all possible.
— Limestone EMA (@LimestoneEMA) January 16, 2018
Hazardous road conditions continue in Madison County. https://t.co/IZg9Fu7JqP
— Toney Fire & Rescue (@Toney_FD) January 16, 2018
Hazardous road conditions continue in Madison County. https://t.co/IZg9Fu7JqP
— Toney Fire & Rescue (@Toney_FD) January 16, 2018
Motorists are urged to slow down if you are on the roads. Here’s a photo of a motor vehicle crash involving a wrecker getting a car out of the ditch on Hwy 72 East. #alwx (Photo: ELVFD) pic.twitter.com/m6nQ9uHIDJ
— Limestone County Commission (@LimestoneCounty) January 16, 2018
DISTRICT 3 UPDATE | District 3 Commissioner Jason Black and his crew have completed treating the bridges in District 3 with Urea. This will assist in thawing out the bridges. #alwx @whnt @WAAYTV @waff48 @rocketcitynow @newscourier @decaturdaily @aldotcom @spann
— Limestone County Commission (@LimestoneCounty) January 16, 2018
Latest from Florence PD: Florence Police is currently working with the Street Department on checking roads and making sure the major roads are passable. Currently the Street Department is applying sand to the roadways leading to the hospital and the nursing homes. They have already treated the bridges and are working on the roadways.
All the roads are turning bad and are beginning to freeze. We are working several accidents where cars have slid off the roadway. The major roads that we are aware of are Cox Creek Pkwy between Helton and Wood Ave. Royal Ave, Roads around UNA, Mitchell Blvd approaching O’Neal Bridge, and Hermitage Dr. We are asking that if you do not have to be out please stay home.
We do not expect the roads to improve during the day since the temperature is not rising.
Just spoke to #ALDOT Spokesperson. He says road conditions are not good on the west side of the state, and limestone/Morgan Counties. Says Madison is starting to see issues. Says you should STAY at home unless you have an emergency situation, until road conditions improve. @whnt
— Megan Brantley (@meganlbrantley) January 16, 2018
#ALDOT says they’ve got trucks on standby in East part of the state as snow system comes through. @whnt
— Megan Brantley (@meganlbrantley) January 16, 2018
Shot from Clinton Ave parking deck. Snow coming faster. @whnt pic.twitter.com/xVJk9tSRBk
— Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) January 16, 2018
Road conditions in our area are deteriorating. Highway 36 and many secondary roads are icing over. Please avoid traveling if possible.
— Danville Fire-Rescue (@DanvilleAL_FD) January 16, 2018
Road around Madison Co Courthouse nearly ice skating ready (unofficially). @whnt pic.twitter.com/ZLyShT9pMp
— Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) January 16, 2018
WHNT News 19 viewer: The roads in Florence are somewhat melted and some are covered in ice this Is going to cause problems later they said
From Morgan County 911: Roadways are getting worse. Road crews are treating major roads as quickly as possible. We urge everyone to stay off the roadways unless it is an emergency.
— Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) January 16, 2018
We are beginning to see weather related crashes throughout northwest Alabama along with icing on bridges. We continue to recommend keeping off the roadways if possible. Make plans to be home or at a safe place as the weather Begins moving into the Birmingham metro area.
— Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) January 16, 2018
DISTRICT 2 UPDATE from Commissioner Steve Turner | We are currently out in the District sanding hills, bridges and intersections. Please be careful on the roads they are slick.
— Limestone County Commission (@LimestoneCounty) January 16, 2018
Wreck Notice:
We just received a call of an overturned pickup truck on Wilson Street with potential injuries.
Roads are becoming extremely slick. While we haven't received word of official road closures, stay home and off the roads, if you can.
— Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) January 16, 2018
Past Bankhead Parkway barricade. Not good for people, cars. pic.twitter.com/yoseh76aEE
— Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) January 16, 2018
Due to the assessment of current road conditions, the Decatur Police Department has initiated Level II of the City’s Severe Weather Plan.
For more information, please see: https://t.co/g8uqA488AO
— Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) January 16, 2018
Checking in on the weather in Arab. A few flurries, and sand is being put down on Northgate Drive. #weather #snowday pic.twitter.com/q8xoPn13Tt
— Kelly Vaughen WHNT (@KellyVaughen) January 16, 2018
From Huntsville Police: *** PLEASE DO NOT USE OUR DISPATCH AS A MEANS TO INQUIRE ABOUT ROAD
CONDITIONS OR CLOSURES. This leaves our dispatch personnel more
available to accept emergency calls or calls where citizens are needing
HPD Officers and other emergency personnel.
Due to extremely cold temperatures across the Tennessee Valley, TVA will initiate Valley-wide voluntary curtailment of energy usage starting at 3pm and lasting until further notice. This will be especially important during the peak hours of 5:00-9:00AM and 6:00-10:00PM. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/LK9UHzzNNp
— Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) January 16, 2018
Huntsville Utilities asks customers to keep electric usage at an absolute minimum, eliminating any unnecessary electric operations such as lights, laundry, or any other electric appliance that aggravates the already high demand on the electric distribution system. (2/2)
— Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) January 16, 2018
Road conditions are beginning to deteroriate rapidly on the west side of the county. Reports of slick roads in… https://t.co/34Rp0vjVzJ
— Cullman County EMA (@CullmanEMA) January 16, 2018
At Bankhead Parkway barricade. @whnt pic.twitter.com/k4KpKsoR7X
— Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) January 16, 2018
#BREAKING: Wreck on I-565 E, right before County Line Rd. Causing major delays. @HsvPolice on scene. @whnt pic.twitter.com/7kd76TJLbw
— Sarah Macaluso (@SarahMacaluso) January 16, 2018
Snow accumulating on Bankhead Parkway. @whnt pic.twitter.com/1P9HHdukIT
— Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) January 16, 2018
Wreck Update:
– 8th Avenue / West Moulton Wreck is cleared.
– Danville Rd SW / Chapel Hill SW has not been cleared. DO NOT travel through this area.
— Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) January 16, 2018
Cold can kill. If you need to take shelter in extreme cold, a list of warming stations at https://t.co/Gg1M64uYvZ has been provided to us by local EMA offfices. Contact your local EMA office for more information. Contact information can be found at https://t.co/3vnBS4KgY6 pic.twitter.com/d79IwufQCt
— Alabama EMA (@AlabamaEMA) January 16, 2018
Snow is starting to fall in Arab. Public Works is applying sand/salt to areas around town. Use caution if you must travel.
— Arab FD (Chief Phillips) (@arabfire) January 16, 2018
I spy with my little eye… a snowplow. @whnt pic.twitter.com/FU91XN3S78
— Megan Brantley (@meganlbrantley) January 16, 2018
911 is not for rides… https://t.co/5avtgKJrFO
— Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) January 16, 2018
Madison Police: MPD on the scene of 2 accidents at county line and Browns Ferry Road. Avoid the area or expect delays.
Limestone County EMA: All roads in Limestone County have been deemed IMPASSABLE. This does not apply to streets in the City of Athens.
— Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) January 16, 2018
Huntsville Police: Bankhead Parkway at Gaslight Way is closed because of the icy conditions
Here’s the second one: almost jackknifed semi on the side of the road. Turning around to get better look at it. pic.twitter.com/KQVjRRhHeU
— Megan Brantley (@meganlbrantley) January 16, 2018
Driving down I-565 near Greenbriar as the snow falls. Already passed two accidents. Here’s the first: pic.twitter.com/JGsBIqNpjp
— Megan Brantley (@meganlbrantley) January 16, 2018
From ALEA: We are not experiencing any significant hazardous road conditions at this time. However, we urge motorists to drive with caution as there may be patches of black ice on roadways and overpasses.
@NWSHuntsville @whnt starting to see snow sticking to secondary roads in Morgan Co. this is Talucah Rd In Valhermoso Springs pic.twitter.com/EsBz7TEJP4
— Wes Lyons (@weslyons) January 16, 2018
Madison Police: Roads are beginning to ice up in the Madison area. If you must travel, use extreme caution.
FRANKLIN COUNTY EMA: All roads and bridges in Franklin County should be considered impassable until further notice. All travel should be suspended or delayed.
Heard on the scanners: Huntsville Police are starting to close the overpasses on Memorial Parkway.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: All secondary roads in Madison County are becoming icy/treacherous. Stay off the roads if possible, or use extreme caution.
Wreck Notice:
Single-vehicle collision at West Moulton and 8th Avenue. Please avoid the area.
— Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) January 16, 2018
SW Decatur at 9 AM today. #valleywx #snow @spann @simpsonwhnt pic.twitter.com/WKba7UJuBb
— Kyle Root (@kylerootimaging) January 16, 2018
Main Street in Cherokee from James Atkinson #alwx #valleywx pic.twitter.com/IQKHFJewKh
— Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) January 16, 2018
Madison Boulevard at 9 am Tuesday #valleywx #alwx via @kdstormchaserwx pic.twitter.com/kGiAS5OiD3
— Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) January 16, 2018
Roads in Limestone Gounty are getting slick. Several wrecks have been reported. Unless you have an emergency, please stay at home.
— Limestone EMA (@LimestoneEMA) January 16, 2018
IMPASSABLE TRAVEL ADVISORY: Efffective 1/16/18 all roads and bridges in Colbert County should be considered IMPASSABLE until further notice. Members of the general public are advised that when roads and bridges become IMPASSABLE all travel should be suspended or delayed.
— Colbert EMA (@colbertema) January 16, 2018
Kennith Sivley is seeing snow already accumulating in Decatur. The weather will be lovely to watch, but nasty to drive in today! #valleywx pic.twitter.com/Kh0AIVt0KW
— Gabrielle Deabler (@GabrielleWHNT) January 16, 2018
City of Athens: Garbage service suspended today, Jan. 16. They ask that cans be left out until they catch up on normal routes during the rest of the week.
Be a cold-weather expert. Dress in layers to stay warm and keep that bottle of water handy to stay hydrated. #BelowFreezingTemps #YourBodyNeedsFluids
— HEMSI of Huntsville (@HEMSI_HSV) January 16, 2018
This is in Ardmore
Viewer: Roads getting covered in Sheffield
Oh, good morning #DecaturAl ❄️ @whnt #valleywx pic.twitter.com/DJ2JKYsSsv
— Shevaun Bryan (@finessebryan) January 16, 2018
UPDATE from Florence PD: Royal Ave is turning white and is starting to become slick.
Roads in the Industrial Park are slick.
Florence Blvd at Huntsville Rd has patches of ice.
They’re also seeing accumulation on southern half of Cloverdale Road.
WHNT News 19’s Carter Watkins reports that many of the secondary roads around Florence are starting to get really slick. The Florence Street Department has already treated three bridges with sand.
to stay up to date on airline decisions on flights scheduled at HSV.
The latest information will be posted there as it happens. You can also
always check your airline’s website or app to stay in the loop as well.
(No snow or ice at the airport just yet, but we have begun applying
liquid and solid deicer solution as a precaution.)
Viewer: Rogersville – sleeting and little snow covering roads
Roads are starting to get slick in areas of Colbert County. We have reports of slick roads in Sheffield and at O'Neal Bridge. Please do not travel unless necessary.
— Colbert EMA (@colbertema) January 16, 2018
Roads are getting slick in the Shoals. You can see some ice on the road from downtown Florence. https://t.co/4n7MXERnFB #valleywx #alwx pic.twitter.com/JI3DxgUA6x
— Ben Smith (@BenSmith_WHNT) January 16, 2018
Florence update: Many of the secondary roads around Florence are starting to get really slick. Florence street department has already treated three bridges with sand.
Hi Twitter fam! Quick note to pass along, especially those who live in Florence: @whnt #valleywx ❄️ pic.twitter.com/SAThk5LrtP
— Sarah Macaluso (@SarahMacaluso) January 16, 2018
If you must travel during wintry-weather event, prepare before leaving home or office. Grab blankets or extra jackets, bottled water and first-aid supplies for your vehicle; and make sure your cell phone is fully charged. This is no time to be stranded without. #alastatetrooper
— Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) January 16, 2018
Florence Street Dept has sanded all bridges and is now working on hills in the area! Drive safe! @whnt
— Sarah Macaluso (@SarahMacaluso) January 16, 2018
Viewer: County Road 24 in Florence is slick
From Florence PD: Overpasses are starting to get slick but the roads are still
in good shape for now.
Accumulations come gradually this morning – not ‘heavy’ snow, but what falls will have an impact on travel. #valleywx #shoals #alwx https://t.co/vUU4mHdcMU
— Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) January 16, 2018
As the snow continues to fall, be mindful that those wet spots on the roads will soon freeze making driving dangerous so please be weather aware. #valleywx @whnt pic.twitter.com/84vN6lFE4F
— Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) January 16, 2018
It’s snowing AND sticking in downtown Florence! ⛄️ @whnt @BenSmith_WHNT #valleywx pic.twitter.com/0zbd0N9Snp
— Sarah Macaluso (@SarahMacaluso) January 16, 2018
Florence Municipal Court has been cancelled today, January 16, 2018, due to winter weather moving into our area. -6040
— Florence Police Dept (@florence_pd) January 16, 2018
First signs of flurries in Sheffield! ❄️😊 @whnt #valleywx pic.twitter.com/u17VUfaBcf
— Sarah Macaluso (@SarahMacaluso) January 16, 2018