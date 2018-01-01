× Three-vehicle crash in Gurley kills woman and 11-year-old granddaughter, 1 injured

GURLEY, Ala. — Two people died and another person was hurt in a wreck on Highway 72 East near the intersection of Gurley Pike. The wreck happened around 8:00 p.m. on Monday night.

The Madison County Coroner confirmed that 53-year-old Robin Clayton and her 11-year-old granddaughter Renee Allen were killed in the crash.

Police tell us the three-vehicle wreck closed down the intersection for roughly four hours. The road is back open, but the sheriff’s office warned the road was very slick.