KidCam! Talking meteorology at the Athens Intermediate School

I would like to extend a big "Thank You!" to Ms. Gregg and the sixth grade students for inviting me to speak with them at the Athens Intermediate School yesterday!

We talked about the jet stream and how it impacts our weather, and the differences between areas of high and low pressure. Remember: High pressure usually produces the "happy" weather that we enjoy when the sun shines on the Valley; low pressure usually produces the "lousy" rain and thunderstorms that develop at times throughout the week.