EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Morgan County

Morgan County, Ala. - The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed the wind damage from early Monday morning was due to an EF-1 tornado.
Reports of wind damage began coming in from Trinity in Morgan County around 2:30 Monday morning.
Upon receiving the reports, which described twisted trees and some damage to roofing, the National Weather Service in Huntsville sent a team to survey the damage.
We also received many photos from our viewers showing the damage:
Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
359 PM CDT Mon Oct 23 2017
...NWS Damage Survey for 10/23/17 Tornado Event...
.Trinity Tornado...
Rating: EF-1
Estimated Peak Wind: 105 MPH
Path length /Statute/: 2.4 Miles
Path width /Maximum/: 75 Yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start date: Oct 23 2017
Start time: 228 AM CDT
Start location: 1 SW Trinity AL
Start Lat/Lon: 34.5746/-87.1057
End date: Oct 23 2017
End time: 233 AM CDT
End location: 1 ESE Trinity
End Lat/Lon: 34.5942/-87.0706
Survey Summary: The first indications of damage were just east of
the Lawrence/Morgan County line along Ghost Hill Road, where
several trees were snapped and uprooted. Damage continued to the
east-northeast across South Seneca Drive, Mason Drive, Woodland
Avenue, and South Mountain Drive. In this area, numerous softwood
and hardwood trees were snapped and uprooted. Several well-built
single-family houses were damaged by falling trees; however, all
observed structural damage was caused by trees falling on the
structures, not by the tornado itself. The tornado weakened
considerably after descending the bluffs beyond South Mountain
Drive, but still snapped and uprooted a few trees as it moved
northeast toward the intersection of Old Highway 24 and Greenway
Drive. The most significant structural damage occurred at an
RV/boat storage facility near that intersection, where the tornado
lifted and displaced one storage shed, and damaged another. The
last indication of damage--snapped, partially-rotted trees--
occurred northwest of the intersection of Tower Street and Owensby
Way.
Thanks to Morgan County Emergency Management and the Trinity
Police Department for their assistance with the survey.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies Tornadoes into
the following categories.
EF0...Weak......65 to 85 MPH
EF1...Weak......86 to 110 MPH
EF2...Strong....111 to 135 MPH
EF3...Strong....136 to 165 MPH
EF4...Violent...166 To 200 MPH
EF5...Violent...>200 MPH
Note:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS
Storm Data.