× Nora’s House set to serve Madison County women with diverse disabilities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The people of Madison County are continuing to show their support and passion for the under served in the area. Today, one local non-profit is able to add to their ministry and continue serving the community thanks to a group effort.

On Thursday, 305 8th Street held a ribbon cutting for Nora’s House, a project of the non-profit, among others. Six women with diverse disabilities who do not meet the state-waivered requirements for group home care, will call Nora’s House home.

Today 305 8th Street will hold a house blessing for Nora’s House, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. You can come and meet the residents, drop off donations, and help them stock the house with essentials.

Nora’s House is located at 312 8th Street, Huntsville, right across from 305 8th Street. Nora is the former owner of 312 8th Street. In her memory, 305 8th Street named the home after Nora, a caring neighbor who always provided help to residents in need.

305 8th Street is a non-profit group home in Huntsville that serves disabled adults with diverse challenges and needs, giving them the special care they require in a structured household.

Like any new home, they have a list of needs. If you would like to help out, 305 8th Street has a registry at both Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond’s websites. You can find the links for those by clicking here and here.