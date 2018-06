Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - One of Alabama's young receivers has left the program.

Sophomore T.J. Simmons announced on Twitter Sunday morning that he's transferring to West Virginia.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Pinson native was coming off of a productive spring and appeared to be firmly in the mix for playing time at wide receiver after contributing on special teams as a freshman last season.

