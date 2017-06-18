Remembering Dad on Father’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Happy Father's Day! You may be surprised to learn the day set aside to honor the men in our lives hasn't been around that long.

History teaches us that the first Father's Day was celebrated in Washington State on June 19th, 1910. Sonora Smart Dodd wanted fathers to be recognized in addition to mothers. She was one of six children raised by her single dad after his wife died.

It slowly began to catch on. In 1924, President Calvin Coolidge urged state governments to observe Father's Day. It didn't become a holiday until 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation.

Father's Day is now the third Sunday of June. It's estimated that Americans spend more than one billion dollars each year on gifts for dear old dad. But sometimes, you just can't put a price on things.

Dads help mold us into the people we become. They teach us things like how to throw a ball or ride a bike. They encourage us to reach for the stars because they want our lives to be better than theirs.

Let's be honest. When it comes to being a dad, not all men are created equal. Some do a better job than others. And in today's world, children can use a good role model, someone who can help shape their lives in a positive way.

My dad was one of my best friends. He served our country in the U.S. Navy.

He worked 12 hour days, five days a week to provide for his family. Dad was a salesman for Eli Witt Cigar Company in Nashville for more than 40 years. He taught me that hard work pays off.

My dad wasn't perfect. But he was my father. He was my dad. He taught me life lessons that as a father, I've tried to pass down to my girls.

Dad passed away at age 64. And there's not a day that goes by that I don't think about him. I can still hear his laughter. And from time to time, I find myself talking to him.

We weren't rich. But dad made sure we had a roof over our head, clothes on our back and a bed to sleep in at night.

But more importantly, he made sure we knew we were loved. And in the end, isn't that what we all need the most?

Happy Father's Day Dad.