Decatur homeowner says Molotov cocktail destroyed vehicles and damaged home

DECATUR, Ala. -- Fire crews rushed to a home in the 400 block of 7th Avenue NW just before 4:15 Wednesday morning.

The family says they believe someone threw a Molotov cocktail into a car parked in the driveway.

Shantrez Gardner and her family have lived at the home for four years. She woke up Wednesday morning as her dogs started barking.

"So I went to check the window and I seen a shadow," she said. "I heard a boom and then I seen red...just, light."

The fire destroyed the vehicle and damaged another vehicle in the driveway and damaged the home.

Police say they believe this was an isolated and intentional event. If you have any information contact the Decatur Police Department at (256) 341-4600.

A Decatur family gets a scary wake up when they said someone threw a Molotov cocktail into a car parked in their driveway. No injuries @whnt pic.twitter.com/UFDNnmCv30 — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) June 7, 2017