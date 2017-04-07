ICYMI: “Insider Access” to a hot new eating spot, plus a white girl defends her black doll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In case you missed it, here are some of the most talked about, bizarre and interesting stories from social media this week!

"Inside" a chef's kitchen

This week's "Insider Access" report gave us an exclusive look at one of the hottest new Huntsville eateries. Rocket City Tavern puts its Chef’s table right in the kitchen. Literally, the table is right in front of the cooking surface.

Here's what WHNT News 19 anchor Greg Screws thought of the experience...

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to make a reservation and learn more? Click here for details.

Holy hail!

Severe storms rolled through Alabama, leaving behind destruction and lots of hail. In Munford, down near Talladega County, residents reported enormous chunks! Huntsville residents near Highway 72 and Shields Road also saw quarter-sized hail or bigger.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Driving drugged

That a trucker drove cross-country while high on illegal drugs is worrisome enough -- but police say Gary Robbins did that without any rest.

The Alaska man was arrested in Deerfield, Mass. on Tuesday and reportedly admitted to driving straight there from Seattle. His ride ended at a Circle K gas station, where an employee called police after witnessing erratic behavior in the parking lot.

Police say the 49-year-old admitted to using crystal meth, LSD, and cocaine to fuel his non-stop, cross-country ride. “They thought he was having a medical emergency,” a cop tells the Boston Herald.

Staying together for the kids

A divorce can be a hard, emotional time for the children involved. However, one couple has gone viral for doing things a bit differently.

Adam Dyson and Victoria Baldwin knew they wanted to make things easier for their son, Bruce, who’s now 4 years old. So they decided to keep taking family photos every year.

In a now viral Facebook post on the Love What Matters page, Baldwin included two photos from when they were married and two photos from when they were divorced.

Defending her darling doll

When Sophia, just two years old, was told she could pick out a prize for finishing her potty training, she knew just what she wanted.

She and her mother, Brandi Benner, visited a Target and Sophia spent 20 minutes looking at all the dolls in the toy aisle.

“She kept going back to the doctor doll, because in her mind she is already a doctor,” Benner told CNN. “She loves giving checkups, and if you come in the house she’ll tell you that’s the first thing you need.”

The doll Sophia eventually chose is black and Sophia is white. When the family went to check out, a cashier reportedly asked Sophia if she would prefer a different doll saying, "But she doesn't look like you?"

According to her mother, Sophia had a ready answer.

“She does!” the toddler responded. “She’s a doctor, I’m a doctor. She is a pretty girl, I am a pretty girl. See her pretty hair? See her stethoscope?”

Benner credits the TV cartoon “Doc McStuffins” with teaching Sophia the word “stethoscope.” But she credits Sophia for knowing what is important: The doll’s skin tone didn’t matter. To Sophia, she and the doll share the same aspirations.

A dance family's emotional plea

Another story that will tug at your heart dominated social media this week.

Prayers are going out for a six-year-old girl who lost her leg after a bout with strep throat and the flu led to a life-threatening infection. Dancing has always been Tessa Puma's passion and in light of this devastating turn of events, Puma's fellow dancers are showing an outpouring of support for her recovery.

Young dancers from the Center Stage Dance Studio in Northfield sent out well-wishes Monday evening. They're also calling for prayers and support nationwide. To learn more about how you can support the family, click here.