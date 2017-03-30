Police charge Fort Payne High School student with distribution

Michael Buttram (Photo: Fort Payne Police Department)

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum confirmed that officers arrested a student at Fort Payne High School on March 24.

Police charged 18-year-old Michael Tray Buttram with the distribution of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of prescription drugs, promoting prison contraband, and tampering with physical evidence.

Police began investigating when a SRO Sgt. Matt Willson received a tip of possible illegal drug activity at the school.

 

 