Austin High School assistant principal ends fight with cancer

DECATUR, Ala. - The education community in the River City is mourning one of their own. Will Green, assistant principal of Austin High, ended his battle with cancer Tuesday.

Decatur City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman told WHNT News 19 that his office was notified of Green's death Tuesday evening.

Counselors were on hand Wednesday for any students or staff that may need extra support.

Dr. Brigman said Green has worked for the Decatur City Board of Education for over a decade, after playing baseball for Troy University.

Staff, including Dr. Brigman, said Green had a tremendous relationship and impact on the students, and say he's been on medical leave since early in the 2016-2017 school year.

"He has been taking some time for treatments for cancer," said Dr. Brigman. "He has been receiving positive reports since the beginning of the school year so we were very optimistic and looking forward to his return soon. The news was a shock to us all."

Green passed away at the UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

Austin High faculty members say he has a laugh that will be remembered and a legacy that will not be touched.

Both his visitation and funeral are to take place in his hometown of Troy, Alabama.

His visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, and his funeral is at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at Rockwest Missionary Baptist Church.