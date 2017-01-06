× Woman posts beautiful, humorous pictures of her amputated foot on Instagram

OKLAHOMA CITY – When Kristi Loyall had her foot removed last year, she really didn’t want to part with it.

Loyall told PBS NewsHour that in 2011 she noticed her right pinky toe was numb. After visiting the doctor multiple times, the numbness continued to spread.

Doctors later told Loyall that her foot and lower leg had cancer and suggested amputation. Loyall then asked doctors if she could keep her foot after it was amputated.

“He thought I was joking, and I was like no, I really want it back,” the 25-year-old Loyall told NewsHour.

The doctors agreed and after signing all of the paper work, she was able to keep her amputated foot.

“I’m kind of weird like that,” Loyall said. “My parents tried to convince me not to keep it, but I thought I’d regret it for the rest of my life if I didn’t.”

After her surgery in April 2016, technicians used chemicals to preserve the amputated foot.

Loyall received her preserved foot about a month later. She then sent it to a company that cleans skeletons. The process cost her $650 and took four months.

She now takes the skeleton of her foot with her on her travels.

You can see the beautiful and often humorous pictures of the foot on her Instagram page, OneFootWonder.