Ed Sheeran releases two new singles

(CNN) — New year, new Ed Sheeran.

The Grammy-winning artist has blessed fans with not one, but two new singles.

Sheeran released “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You” Friday. It’s his first new music in almost two years.

“Cause I’ve been away for a bit here’s two singles rather than one,” the singer tweeted.

Sheeran performed an acoustic version of “Castle on the Hill” on BBC’s Radio 1 Breakfast morning show.

He also talked about his absence, which included a year-long break from social media.

“I have an addictive personality, you can see from the tattoos,” he said. “So my New Year’s resolution was to get off social media.”

To help him keep his resolution, he said, he purchased “one of those little drug dealer phones,” meaning an untraceable phone that doesn’t have data.

When he told friend and fellow superstar Adele that he had a “flip phone” she didn’t believe him, Sheeran said.

He declined to say when his new album will drop, though a special group of folks have heard some of his new music.

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer said he was at a party with the cast of “Game of Thrones” and ended up inviting them back to his home for an impromptu listening party.

“I had never met some of them before and I was like, ‘You want to hear some new songs?'” he said.