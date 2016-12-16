New video shows ‘couponing’ mom spill drink on Kroger shopper before alleged attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police have released surveillance video from an alleged attack at a Memphis Kroger store that tells a bit of a different story than the one the alleged victim told WREG Monday.

Megan Wilson says a man in line behind her attacked her because her transaction was taking too long.

But, as the video shows, that’s not everything that happened at the checkout line Friday night.

The newly-released surveillance footage shows Wilson spill her drink on the man behind her as she turned to leave. Wilson claims it was accidental.

“When I turned to walk away, my hand hit the little thing and it spilled on him,” she said. “And I said, ‘Oh my bad,’ and I turned and went to go grab my cart and he grabbed me by the back of the head and smashed my face into the cart.”

But that's not exactly what the video shows – her hand doesn't appear to hit anything before she launches the can's contents at him.

The man can be seen lunging at Wilson, but what happens next is still unclear because the video doesn't show that angle.

“Everything kind of went black for a minute and when I came to, I was on the ground,” Wilson said. “So I stumbled to get up and the floor was slippery because obviously when he hit me, my drink went everywhere.”

Wilson – who one might call an "extreme couponer" – told her side of what preceded the struggle to WREG Monday, admitting it took about 20 minutes for her to check out as she went through her sizable coupon collection .

"He started shouting, 'Come on, there's other people out here. Nobody has time for this,'" she said. “I do carry a binder with a filing system in it. And then I usually also have a duffel bag or a large purse-type bag that I carry full inserts and things like that in.”

She says the man began harassing her before the alleged attack because he was sick of waiting.

Police say Wilson had a small scratch on her forehead and refused medical treatment, but she told WREG she has a possible cracked rib, a hip strain, bruises and a knot on her head.

Now, she wants Kroger to step up and take action.

“I want them to be aware and I want them to help keep their customers safe and I want this man to pay for what he did,” she said. “You know, justice.”

WREG reached out to Wilson Wednesday for comment after the surveillance video was released, but haven't heard back.

Police are still looking for the man in that video.

They say he took off in a blue Ford F-150 truck.

If you know who he is, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 636-3214.