Deputy wrecks patrol vehicle in front yard in Rainsville

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - Roads were slick from rain this morning, and that may have caused a deputy to veer into someone's front yard in Rainsville.

DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris said one of his deputies, Dustin Jones, radioed Dispatch around 6 a.m. to tell them he had wrecked and was in someone's yard. He couldn't say exactly where, though.

Deputies and Rainsville Police officers started looking for Deputy Jones and found him at 1123 Main Street West. Firefighters came to help him out of the SUV.

They had to cut him and his K-9, Jogi, out safely. Deputy Jones was taken to Huntsville Hospital. He suffered a broken leg and went to surgery. The K-9, Jogi, was taken to a vet and checked out okay.

Sheriff Harris said right now, the investigation shows speed was not a factor, instead, it was the road conditions.

"We want to thank the Rainsville Police Department, Rainsville Fire Department, DeKalb Ambulance Service, and Geraldine Police Department for their assistance on locating and extrication Deputy Jones from the vehicle," said Sheriff Harris. "We are glad that Deputy Jones is doing okay and expected to make a full recovery."