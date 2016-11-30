Tennessee Valley School delays for Wednesday November 30
Due to storm damage in the area, several Tennessee Valley schools will open Wednesday morning on a delay.
This is a working list that we will update as new information comes in.
Colbert County
- Colbert County Schools – delayed till 10:00 a.m. due to trees down
Cullman County
- Cullman City Schools – 2-hour delay
- Cullman County Schools – 2-hour delay
- Wallace State Community College – Delayed until 10:00 a.m.
DeKalb County
- DeKalb County Schools – 3-hour delay
- Ider School – closed
- Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville – classes delayed till 10:00 a.m.
Limestone County
- Limestone County Schools – 2-hour delay
Madison County
- Central School – 2-hour delay
- Madison County Elementary School – 2-hour delay
- Madison County High School – 2-hour delay
Marshall County
- Albertville City Schools – 2-hour delay
- Boaz City Schools – 2-hour delay
- Guntersville City Schools – Delayed until 10:00 a.m.
- Marshall County Schools – 3-hour delay
Morgan County
- Morgan County Schools – 2-hour delay
Jackson County
- UPDATE: Jackson County Schools – CLOSED