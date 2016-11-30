× Tennessee Valley School delays for Wednesday November 30

Due to storm damage in the area, several Tennessee Valley schools will open Wednesday morning on a delay.

This is a working list that we will update as new information comes in.

Colbert County

Colbert County Schools – delayed till 10:00 a.m. due to trees down

Cullman County

Cullman City Schools – 2-hour delay

Cullman County Schools – 2-hour delay

Wallace State Community College – Delayed until 10:00 a.m.

DeKalb County

DeKalb County Schools – 3-hour delay

Ider School – closed

Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville – classes delayed till 10:00 a.m.

Limestone County

Limestone County Schools – 2-hour delay

Madison County

Central School – 2-hour delay

Madison County Elementary School – 2-hour delay

Madison County High School – 2-hour delay

Marshall County

Albertville City Schools – 2-hour delay

Boaz City Schools – 2-hour delay

Guntersville City Schools – Delayed until 10:00 a.m.

Marshall County Schools – 3-hour delay

Morgan County

Morgan County Schools – 2-hour delay

Jackson County