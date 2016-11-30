Tennessee Valley School delays for Wednesday November 30

Posted 12:10 am, November 30, 2016, by , Updated at 06:57AM, November 30, 2016
Due to storm damage in the area, several Tennessee Valley schools will open Wednesday morning on a delay.

Colbert County

  • Colbert County Schools – delayed till 10:00 a.m. due to trees down

Cullman County

  • Cullman City Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Cullman County Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Wallace State Community College – Delayed until 10:00 a.m.

DeKalb County

  • DeKalb County Schools – 3-hour delay
  • Ider School – closed
  • Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville – classes delayed till 10:00 a.m.

Limestone County

  • Limestone County Schools – 2-hour delay

Madison County

  • Central School – 2-hour delay
  • Madison County Elementary School – 2-hour delay
  • Madison County High School – 2-hour delay

Marshall County 

  • Albertville City Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Boaz City Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Guntersville City Schools – Delayed until 10:00 a.m.
  • Marshall County Schools – 3-hour delay

Morgan County

  • Morgan County Schools – 2-hour delay

Jackson County

  • UPDATE: Jackson County Schools – CLOSED