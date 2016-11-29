List of Tennessee Valley Tornado Shelters
WHNT News 19 has compiled a list of community tornado shelters in north Alabama. Find the shelter closest to you so you’ll know where to go next time severe weather hits.
We’ve listed the shelters by county in alphabetical order. If you know of a shelter we should add to this list, please email details to interactive@whnt.com. Please specify if it is a public or private-run shelter.
It is important to remember that certain shelters only open under certain conditions. You should never assume that a shelter is open just because there is a threat of severe weather.
List updated April 2015
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Industrial Blvd, next to Leesburg Town Hall
Leesburg, AL
Holds 150-200 people
COLBERT COUNTY
14439 County Line Road
Ford City/Leighton
Holds 100+ people
8856 Main Street
Leighton
Holds 100+ people
1448 Jackson Highway
Littleville
Holds 100+ people
1211 2nd Street
Cherokee
Holds 100+ people
Colbert County EMA Office
120 West 5th Street
Tuscumbia
Holds about 50 people
Intersection of County Line Road and 2nd Street (Underwood Crossroads)
12491 County Line Road
Leighton
Holds about 80 people
Rose Trail Park
37 Rose Trail Park
Riverton (next to Riverton VFD)
Holds about 80 people
Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Dept.
1341 Alabama Avenue
Muscle Shoals
Holds about 80 people
Highway 247 Volunteer Fire Dept.
4639 Highway 247
Tuscumbia
Holds 40 people
2848 Denton Road
Tuscumbia
Holds 40 people
County Yard, Tuscumbia
914 South Hickory Street
Tuscumbia
Holds about 80 people
Colbert Alloys Park
191 Alloys Park Lane
Muscle Shoals
Holds about 80 people
Updated April 7, 2014. Colbert County has plans to add 14 more shelters in the next few years.
CULLMAN COUNTY
Baileyton
112 Fairview Rd
Capacity: 96
No pets
Chapel Village/Jones Chapel
74 County Rd 1034, Cullman, AL 35057
Capacity 90-100
No pets
Dodge City Town Hall – basement
130 Howard Circle, Hanceville, AL 35077
(basement was built to storm shelter standards)
Dodge City Volunteer Fire Department
7150 County Rd 223
Capacity: 96
No pets
Fairview Housing Authority
501 1st Ave SW
Capacity: 90-100
No pets
Garden City Town Hall
501 1st Ave SW
Capacity: 450+ people
No pets
Good Hope City Hall (Basement)
134 Town Hall Dr, Cullman, AL 35057
Capacity: 100
No pets
Good Hope freestanding shelter behind City Hall
Accessed via Madison Dr.
Capacity: 96
No pets
Good Hope Volunteer Fire Department #2
301 Day Gap Rd
Capacity: 96
No pets
Hanceville – three shelters:
202 Bangor Avenue SE
1407 Commercial Street SE
203 Michelle Street NW
No pets
Smith Lake Park
420 County Rd 385
Capacity: 96
No pets
South Vinemont
88 Ridgeway St
Capacity: 96
No pets
Vinemont Providence Volunteer Fire Department #1
576 County Rd 1355, Vinemont, AL 35179
Capacity: 200
No pets
Vinemont Providence Volunteer Fire Department #2
60 Ridgeway St
Capacity: 200
No pets
West Point
4050 County Rd 1141
Capacity: 96
No pets
DEKALB COUNTY
Crossville, at the fire department
96 people
DeKalb County Activities Building
Fort Payne
(basement – can hold about 200 people)
Fyffe Senior Center
413 Graves Street
(Holds about 20 people)
Fyffe Town Hall
Holds 96 people
Fyffe Church of God
778 Main Street, Fyffe
(256) 623-3822
(please call first to see if shelter is open)
Geraldine Town Hall
96 people
Greenbriar Avenue
Henagar (holds 96 people)
North Broad Street, Powell (across from Town Hall)
Holds 96 people
Northeast Alabama Community College
Rainsville
Opening at 9:00 p.m.
Shelter holds 1000-1500 people
Plainview School
Shelter can hold 600-700 people
Shiloh, at fire department
96 people
Sylvania, next to fire department
14 Enterprise Street
Sylvania, AL 35988
Holds 96 people
Upper Sand Mountain Parish (private-run shelter)
24474 Sylvania Road
Sylvania, AL 35988
ETOWAH COUNTY
The Gadsden/Etowah County EMA has a website where you can see all open shelters on a map to find the closest to you. Click here to view that map.
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church
5950 Sardis Rd, Boaz, Al 35956
Handicap Accessible
Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department
20 Styles Bridge Rd, Collinsville, AL 35961
Handicap Accessible
Pets Allowed
Etowah Baptist Association
853 Walnut St.
Downtown Gadsden
Handicap Accessible
First Baptist Church Southside
2560 Mountain View Dr, Southside, AL 35907
Handicap Accessible
Pets Allowed with Crates
First Baptist Church of Hokes Bluff
5052 Main St, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903
Handicap Accessible
Gadsden Public Library
254 College St.
Downtown Gadsden
Handicap Accessible
Pets Allowed
Goodyear Heights Baptist Church
608 Kaying Rd. N
E. Gadsden/Glencoe
Handicap Accessible
New Bethel First Congressional Methodist Church
6673 Main St, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903
Handicap Accessible
Pets Allowed with Crates
NE Etowah Community Center
3733 US Hwy 411 N
Nothern Etowah County, Near Gaston School
Handicap Accessible
Pets Allowed
FEMA P-361 Compliant
Paden Baptist Church
900 Padenreich Ave
Near Gadsden State Community College
Handicap Accessible
Stowers Hill Baptist Church
407 Ninth Ave. SW, Attalla, AL 35954
Handicap Accessible
Pets Allowed with Crates
Young’s Chapel Methodist Church
44 Youngs Chapel Rd
Hokes Bluff/Piedmont
Handicap Accessible
Pets Allowed with Crates
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Shelter behind Hodges City Hall
1842 Hwy. 172
Hodges
Phil Campbell Community Center
132 Sherry Bryce Dr.
Phil Campbell
Blue Springs Fire Department
Highway 75
Phil Campbell
Gravel Hill Volunteer Fire Department
Gravel Hill Rd in Phil Campbell
Vina Fire Department
79 Church Street
Vina
Red Bay Water Park
640 2nd St NE
Red Bay
Red Bay Old Airport
627 9th Ave NW
Red Bay
Russellville Park & Rec Center
204 Ash Ave
Russellville
511 Gaines Ave
Russellville
Pleasant Site Fire Department
2785 Hwy. 90
Pleasant Site
Burnout Fire Department
75 Hwy 224
Burnout
Shelter Near Belgreen School Gym
14141 Hwy 187
Belgreen
JACKSON COUNTY
Bridgeport Elementary School
1014 Jacobs Ave, Bridgeport
Bridge Port Middle School
620 Jacobs Ave, Bridgeport
Bridgeport Shelter
602 Broadway Ave, Bridgeport
Bridgeport Shelter
2105 5th St, Bridgeport
Bryant Elementary School
6645 Al Highway 73
Dutton Elementary School
180 Main Street, Dutton
Dutton Town Hall
69 Browntown Road (Basement)
Holds 250-300 people
Earnest Pruitt Center of Technology school “tech school” around back
29500 block us hwy 72 Hollywood
Holds 100+ people
Flat Rock Elementary School
788 County Road 326, Flat Rock
Higdon Park Storm Shelter
28424 AL Highway 71, Higdon
Hollywood school
6369 co rd 33 Hollywood al
Located around back
Holds 100+
Jackson County Courthouse (basement)
123 East Laurel Street
Scottsboro
(256) 574-9330
Occupancy: 100
Langston Shelter
9277 County Road 67, Langston
Macedonia Elementary School
196 County Road 49, Section
North Jackson High School
45549 Alabama Highway 277, Stevenson
North Sand Mountain High School
29333 Alabama Highway 71, Higdon
Paint Rock Valley High School
51 County Road 3, Princeton
Paint Rock Shelter
3881 U.S. Highway 72, Paint Rock
Pisgah High School
60 Metcalf St, Pisgah
Pisgah Shelter
6209 County Road 88, Pisgah
Princeton Park Storm Shelter
325 County Road 3, Princeton
Rosalie Elementary School
162 County Road 355, Pisgah
Section High School
141 Al Highway 71
Section Shelter
72 Dutton Road, Section
Skyline High School, Scottsboro
897 County Road 25, Scottsboro
Stevenson Elementary School
930 Old Mt. Carmel Rd, Stevenson
Stevenson Middle School
701 Kentucky Ave, Stevenson
Stevenson Shelter
905 E. 2nd Street, Stevenson
Stevenson Shelter
802 Kentucky Ave, Stevenson
Steven Shelter
107 Tennessee Ave, Stevenson
Woodville High School
290 Sounty Road 63, Woodville
LAUDERDALE COUNTY
North Wood United Methodist Church
1129 Wills Ave
Florence, AL
Petersville Church of Christ
3601 Cloverdale Rd.
Florence, AL
Underwood/Petersville Community Center
840 County Road7
Florence, AL
Williams Chapel Presbyterian Church
6401 County Road 1
Waterloo, AL
Killen United Methodist Church
201 J.C. Mauldin Hwy.
Killen, AL
Bank Independent
11250 Hwy. 101
Lexington, AL
Lexington Town Hall (Old Vault Area)
11060 Hwy. 101
Lexingon, AL
Woodmont Baptist Church
2001 Darby Drive
Florence, AL
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
8880 County Road 71 (Old Lexington Florence Road, southwest of Lexington)
Lexington, AL
First Baptist Church of Anderson
245 Church St.
Anderson, AL
Rogersville United Methodist Church
51 Turner Lindsey Road
Rogersville, AL
Rogersville Church of Christ
450 College Street (County Road 26)
Rogersville, AL
First Baptist Church of Rogersville
222 College Street (County Road 26)
Rogersville, AL
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church
2705 County Rd 222
Florence, AL 35633
Elgin United Methodist Church
2743 Hwy 101
Elgin, AL
Oakland Methodist Church
24305 CR 14
Florence, AL
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Roy Coffee Park
3581 Jefferson Street
Courtland
Holds 96 people
First Baptist Church
Jefferson Street
Courtland
(*North Courtland residents – please feel free to use this one)
6619 County Road 81
Danville (next to the Speake Senior Center)
Holds 96 people
11720 Main Street
Hillsboro
Holds 96 people
Chalybeate – next to Chalybeate VFD
69 County Road 296
Hillsboro
Holds 96 people
14201 Court Street
Moulton
Holds 720 people
Wren Community Shelter
(Behind Pleasant Grove Church)
11440 Alabama Highway 33
Moulton
Holds 96 people
Mount Hope Senior Center
3142 County Road 460
Mount Hope
Holds 96 people
7042 Alabama Highway 101
(Hatton community – at the Hatton Senior Center)
Town Creek
Holds 96 people
Red Bank Park
1933 County Road 314
Town Creek
Holds 96 people
1025 Wallace Street
Town Creek
Holds 192 people
Veterans Memorial Park
6229 County Road 214
Trinity
Holds 96 people
Ardmore City Hall
25844 Main St.
Ardmore, TN 38449
Holds 150 people
Ardmore Public Shelter
29910 Park Avenue (across from the Boys and Girls Club)
Ardmore, AL
Holds 300 people
Ark of Promise Community Safe Room
15199 Browns Ferry Rd.
Athens, AL
Clements Community Safe Room
9158 U.S. Hwy. 72 W., Athens, AL 35611
Holds approximately 100 people
Community shelter/East Limestone area
Basement of Bethel Church of Christ
Intersection of Bledsoe Road and Capshaw Road
26772 Capshaw Road
Athens, AL 35613
Crowford Community Safe Room
14024 Grover Dr.
Athens, AL
Elkmont Community Safe Room
19667 Sandlin Rd.
Elkmont, AL 35620
Holds about 200 people
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church
1418 Old Railroad Bed Road
Madison, AL 35757-6613
Open when there is a watch or warning issued for Madison or Limestone counties
Goodsprings Community Shelter
33634 AL Hwy. 99, Anderson, AL 35610
Holds 150 people
Lester Community Shelter
30306 Lester Rd., Lester, AL 35647
Holds 100 people
Owens Elementary School
21465 AL Hwy. 99, Athens, AL 35611
Holds 600 people
Will be open to the public after school hours only
Pisgah Community Safe Room
9080 Upper Snake Rd
Athens, AL
Pleasant Grove Safe Room
9080 Upper Snake Road, Athens, AL 35614
Holds 150 people
Ark of Promise Church Safe Room
15199 Browns Ferry Road, Reid, AL 35611
Holds 200 people
West Limestone High School
10945 School House Rd., Lester, AL 35647
Holds 1,000 people
Will be open to the public after school hours only
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
Belleville Community Center
Blanche School
1649 Ardmore Hwy
Boonshill Community Center
8o Red Oak Road
Fayetteville, TN
Delrose Fire Station
1 Front Street
Delrose, TN
Fayetteville Municipal Building
East side Square
Fayetteville, TN
Flintville First Baptist Church
200 Flintville Rd
Flintville School
36 Flintville School Rd.
Lincoln County Courthouse
On the square
Fayetteville, TN
Lincoln County High School
Hwy 231/431
Fayetteville, TN
Mimosa Coummunity Center
464 Mimosa Rd
Park City Church of Christ
42 McDougal Road
Fayetteville, TN
(931) 433-7691
Petersburg Town Hall
120 East Side Square
Petersburg, TN
State Line Church of Christ
Hwy 231-431S
Stewarts Chapel Church
Stewarts Chapel Rd
MADISON COUNTY
Visit sheltermadison.com for information on storm shelters. Madison County does not operate public shelters, but here is a list of shelters run by municipalities, churches and community groups. They are open to the public. Most do not allow pets, though.
NOTE: James Clemens High School used to act as a community shelter. However, Mayor Paul Finley recently announced that would no longer be the case. He sited dwindling use as one of the major factors in his decision.
Faith Presbyterian Church
5003 Whitesburg Drive
Huntsville, AL 35803
Will hold about 40 people. Rooms located at south end of the building which is handicap accessible. Currently open when tornado threat coincides with normal office hours or church service times.
First Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1303 Evangel Drive, Huntsville AL 35816
Capacity: 350 people
Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department
7416 Moores Mill Road, Huntsville AL 35811
Holds 200 people
New Hope
5507 Main Drive, New Hope AL 35760
just across from Town Hall
2 shelters, located side by side
Will hold around 300 people total
No pets allowed, only service animals
New Hope United Methodist Church
5351 Main Drive, New Hope
Holds around 100 people
Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church
292 Cemetery Road
New Market
Will open as shelter after tornado warning is issued in Limestone County
Maysville Community Shelter
1076 Brownsboro Road, Gurley AL 35748
Capacity: 80 people
Installed by Madison County Commission District 3, opened by Central Volunteer Fire Department
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church
1418 Old Railroad Bed Road
Madison, AL 35757-6613
Capacity: 100 people
Open when there is a tornado watch or warning issued for Madison or Limestone counties. Call (256) 232-3331, option 3 (if the shelter is open, the shelter phone will be manned.) No pets allowed. Please make other arrangements for your pets before severe weather arrives.
Asbury Harvest Church
8089 Wall Triana Highway, Harvest AL 35749
Capacity: 400 people
Harvest Youth Club
230 Lockhart Road
Harvest, AL 35749
*Shelter opens any time there is a tornado watch issued in Limestone County. Above-ground shelter, holds 125 people; 1 bag per person, no pets, only service animals
Phone number is (256) 217-0320 – but phone is not located in shelter, so if they’re inside, they won’t be able to answer.
Flint River Baptist Church
12945 Hwy 231/431 North, Hazel Green (next to Meridianville Middle School)
Church will open when a tornado watch is issued and remain open as long as needed
Enter through the “Student Entrance” door located at the back of the building
Pets are allowed in carriers
(256) 828-3692
Shelter holds 150 people
Murphy Hill Baptist Church
626 Murphy Hill Road, Toney, AL 35773
Has 5 shelters, each hold about 12 people
(256) 828-3171
Parker Chapel United Methodist Church
28670 Powell Road
Madison, AL 35756
Underground shelter – holds about 50 people
The Madison County EMA does not operate any public shelters. After the tornadoes of April 2011, the county made the decision to distribute FEMA grant money to individuals to install storm shelters in private homes. The county is not affiliated with the shelters listed above.
MARSHALL COUNTY
Tornado Shelters:
Asbury Martling
4059 Martling Rd, Albertville
By Martling Senior Center
Claysville
22165 US Hwy 431, Guntersville
By Cedar Lodge Center
Douglas
165 Hwy 168, Douglas
By Douglas Town Hall
Georgia Mountain
2485 Georgia Mtn Rd, Guntersville
By Georgia Mtn VFD
Grant
307 2nd Ave West, Grant
(by Grant Recreation Center)
Grant
21 1st Ave West, Grant
By D2 Shop
Hebron
90 Hebron School Rd, Grant
By Hebron VFD
Morgan City
4373 US Hwy 231 North
(behind Brindlee Mountain VFD)
Mt. Pleasant
5743 Simpson Point Rd, Grant
Nixon Chapel
7925 Nixon Chapel Rd, Horton
By Nixon Chapel VFD
Pleasant Grove
7275 Section Line Road, Albertville
By Pleasant Grove VFD
Riverview
1345 Cha-La-Kee Road, Guntersville
By Riverview Campground
Scant City
3850 Eddy Scant Rd, Arab
By D1 Shop
Swearengin
5120 Swearengin Rd, Swearengin
By Swearengin VFD
Union Grove
3680 Union Grove Rd, Union Grove
By Union Grove Town Hall
Wakefield
777 South Sauty Rd, Langston
By Wakefield VFD
Whitesville
118 Whitesville Church Rd, Boaz
Places of Refuge:
Albertville Board of Education
107 W Main St, Albertville
Arab Senior Center
800 N Main St, Arab
Boaz First Baptist Church
225 S Main St, Boaz
St. Williams Catholic Church
929 Gunter Ave, Guntersville
Union Grove Senior Citizens Center
3935 Union Grove Rd, Union Grove
Gilliam Springs Baptist Church
1351 N Brindlee Mtn Pkwy, Arab
Douglas First Baptist Church
110 Moon Rd, Douglas
Oak Grove United Methodist Church
Oak Grove Rd, Horton
MORGAN COUNTY
Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Department
4373 Highway 231
Union Grove, AL
1 shelter – Holds 96 people
Cotaco Fire Dept
Highway 36 East in Cotaco
Holds 95 people.
Danville Volunteer Fire Department
5798 Hwy 36 West
Danville, AL 35619
2 shelters at this location – both hold 98 people
Decatur City Hall
402 Lee St NE (Basement)
Decatur, AL
Eva Volunteer Fire Department
4238 Eva Rd
Eva, AL
Hartselle High School
1000 Bethel Road NE
Hartselle, AL
Abundant Life Church
524 Lafayette St. NE
Decatur, AL 35601
(256) 345-9930
Basement holds 125-150 people
Somerville City Hall
192 Broad Street
Somerville, AL 35670
Holds 96 people – no smoking, no pets
Cutoff Road, half a mile south of Alabama 67 in the Cross Creek housing area
Somerville, AL
Holds 96 people – no smoking, no pets
Massey Volunteer Fire Department
386 Evergreen Road
Danville, AL
Holds 98 people
Morgan City Community Shelter
Located behind the new Brindlee Mountain Fire Department facility
U.S. 231
Open any time a Tornado Watch or Tornado Warning is issued for Morgan County
Morgan County EMA
(first floor of Morgan County Courthouse)
302 Lee Street NE
Decatur, AL
Neel Volunteer Fire Department
70 Neel School Rd
Danville, AL
Oak Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Station 1
200 NW Simmons Road
Hartselle, AL 35640
Holds 98 people, No pets
Priceville Town Hall
242 Marco Dr
Decatur, AL
Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Department
116 Kirby Bridge Road
Danville, AL
Holds 98 people
Shorty Ryan Park
3812 Eva Rd
Eva, AL
2 Shelters – Each holds 98 people
Somerville Community
75 Cross Creek Loop
Somerville, AL
Cross Creek Subdivision
Somerville Community
31 High St N
Somerville, AL
1 Shelter – Holds 96 people
Somerville Volunteer Fire Department Station 2
122 Perkins Wood Rd
Hartselle, AL
1 Shelter – Holds 96 people
Trinity Town Hall
35 Preston Drive (near the corner of Preston Drive and Seneca Drive)
Trinity, AL 35673
Holds 98 people