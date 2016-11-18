Community celebrates first harvest from community garden in Edmonton Heights neighborhood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thursday, several groups celebrated the first harvest from the new community garden at James C. Crawford Park.

The garden was created in collaboration with Alabama A&M University, Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Edmonton Heights Neighborhood Association and the City of Huntsville’s Operation Green Team.

Students from Alabama A&M volunteered in the garden as part of a course requirement, weeding, watering and caring for the crops and watching them grow.

The vegetables were given to Edmonton Heights Community residents.

James C. Crawford Park is located at 3915 Melody Rd NE in Huntsville.