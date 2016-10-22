Piano Guys musician asks fans to help find missing 21-year-old daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, Ore. - A member of the viral pop group from Utah, The Piano Guys, is asking for help finding his missing daughter, who was last seen near Portland, Oregon.

Officials said 21-year-old Anna "Annie" Schmidt was reported missing Oct. 19 and was last seen by her roommate on Oct. 16.

Father Jon Schmidt wrote on Facebook:

Friends, I need your help. My daughter, Annie, went missing this week. We are searching in the "tooth rock" area of Portland, Oregon. If anyone was hiking around there last Sunday and saw her -- or if you know someone who might have seen her there please call the local Portland police. It will narrow our search. She would have been wearing a gray or green beanie. We need everyone's prayers too. Thank you.

Her car was found in the Columbia River Gorge near Bonneville Dam.

Investigators said they are concerned she may have gotten lost or injured hiking in the Gorge.

Anyone with information is urged to call Portland police at (503) 823-0000.