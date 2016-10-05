× New pediactric clinic coming to Jackson County

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – A new pediatric clinic will be coming to the Jackson County area.

Kids First Pediatrics held a ground breaking ceremony last Wednesday.

The owners of this clinic opened a practice in Fort Payne in 2012, and they wanted to bring a clinic to Scottsboro because of their tremendous growth.

They have already started staffing the new clinic and hope to have it up and running by March 2017.

Fort Payne Pediatrics is excited to bring pediatric physicians to an area that needs them.