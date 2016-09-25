UPDATE: Officials identify suspect who allegedly set Toomer’s Oaks on fire in Auburn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. - One of the new oak trees at Toomer's Corner was set on fire Saturday following Auburn's win over LSU.

According to our news partners at AL.com, the surveillance footage appears to show a man walking up to the oak tree on West Magnolia Avenue, which had to be replanted during the remodeling process that started in 2015, and set some of the toilet paper hanging from it on fire.

Auburn University began allowing fans to roll the new oak trees, which were planted to at Toomer's Corner in 2015, at the start of this season after suspending the tradition in 2013 due to the original oaks being poisoned in 2011.

You can attack our tradition, but you can’t weaken our spirit. The Auburn Family is stronger than ever. #AuburnOaks #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/0XcuXObAl2 — Auburn University (@AuburnU) September 25, 2016

Fans rolled the new trees for the first time following Auburn's win over Arkansas State on September 10.

Law enforcement confirms 29-year-old Jochen Wiest from Auburn is in custody and is suspected of being connected to the intentional fire to Tommer's Corner. Capt. Dorsey says he is not an Auburn University student and was identified with the help of witnesses.

Wiest is charged with desecration of a venerable object and held on an unrelated charge of public intoxication.

Capt. Dorsey also said Auburn University officials are currently evaluating damage done to the trees to determine the necessary charges.

He was transported to the Lee County Detention Center and is being held on a $500 bond. The case remains under investigation by Auburn Police and additional charges are anticipated.

Further investigation resulted in Wiest being identified as the individual responsible for setting the fire and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was arrested while incarcerated in the Lee County jail on the prior charge and his bond was set at $1000.

Stay with WHNT News 19 as we continue to follow this developing story.