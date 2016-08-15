Huntsville City Schools ETV broadcasts forum with Board of Education candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Municipal elections are August 23, and Huntsville voters will see two races on the ballot for Board of Education.

Tonight, you have a chance to meet the candidates running for District 1 and 5 on the city school board.

The Huntsville Council of PTAs will host a forum at the Academy for Academics and Arts, located at 4800 Sparkman Drive. It will be in the school theater.

If you can't make it in person, click here to watch the forum via Huntsville ETV.

From 6 to 6:30 p.m. the candidates will be set up in the lobby to talk with voters. At 6:30 p.m. they'll participate in the forum, responding to questions submitted by PTA members. WHNT News 19's Steve Johnson will serve as moderator.

The candidates for District 1 are Laurie McCaulley, Mary L. “Jackie” Sawyer, and Michelle Watkins. District 5 candidates are Pam Hill and Carlos Mathews.

The forum is expected to end at 8 p.m. Due to time constraints, candidates will not be able to give rebuttals. However, each will have an opportunity to answer all the questions.