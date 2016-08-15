Get to know the municipal candidates running in Huntsville & Madison

WHNT News 19 is Taking Action to help you cast an informed vote in the municipal elections on August 23 in Huntsville and Madison.
We asked each candidate in a given race the same five questions. We are sharing their answers with no editing, to give them a chance to make their own case for why they should hold elected office.
Huntsville
- Mayor - Read the Q&A
- City Council District 1 - Read the Q&A
- City Council District 5 - Read the Q&A
- School Board District 1 - Read the Q&A
- School Board District 5 - Read the Q&A
Madison
- Mayor - Read the Q&A
- Council 1 - Read the Q&A
- Council 2 - Read the Q&A
- Council 3 - Read the Q&A
- Council 4 - Read the Q&A
- Council 5 - Read the Q&A
- Council 6 - Read the Q&A
- Council 7 - Read the Q&A
Visit AlabamaVotes.gov to check your district and voting precinct, and make plans to vote on August 23.