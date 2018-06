LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – We have good news about a woman reported missing earlier this month in the Shoals.

Rachel Tarkington, 27, was found safe last week. Prior to this, her family had not seen her since August 4 in the Cloverdale community, in the northern part of Lauderdale County.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said Tarkington is safe, and back with her family again.

