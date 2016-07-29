× Kitchen fire forces family out of condo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A family is looking for a place to this morning after their kitchen caught fire in their condominium.

Around 12:30 Friday morning, Huntsville firefighters responded to Plantation South Condominiums on Woodlawn Drive in South Huntsville.

When they arrived, they saw light smoke coming from one of the condos.

Firefighters were able to locate and quickly put out the flames.

Due to the damage in the kitchen, two adults and a teenager were displaced for the night.

The American Red Cross is assisting them.