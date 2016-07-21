Marshall County officials make special announcement about ‘major road projects’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - Local and state leaders gathered Thursday to discuss much needed road projects coming to Marshall County.

Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson and other officials made a special announcement about construction coming to a stretch of 11 well-traveled miles along Beulah Rd, in addition to others.

Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper said, "To get these roads paved and get them in good driving condition for the folks out live here. The traffic counts are meaningful and that means we're serving our customer and we're helping people, improving the quality of their lives and that's what we'd like to do."

Officials said Cooper and the governor's office have directed more support to Marshall County in the last five years than in the past 25 years. Cooper said it was due to Governor Robert Bentley's initiative to provide support to small and rural roads.

The paperwork will start for the projects Friday morning.