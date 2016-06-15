“Buyer’s Ed” Spring Workshop for first-time house hunters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Corey Gilmore is a Real Estate Agent at Capstone Realty in Providence, and he spoke with Michelle Stark about an upcoming workshop he's organizing for first-time house hunters.

It's called "Buyer's Ed" spring workshop. Gilmore says the initial workshop sessions in the fall had a nice turnout and he's excited about this spring session because the year is shaping up to be one of the most active real estate years since the downturn.

The seminar dates are:

Thursday June 30th at 6:30pm

Saturday July 30th at 2:00pm

Tuesday August 30th at 6:30pm

Additional class dates are:

Thursday September 1st at 6:30pm - Topic: The road map to home buying

Saturday October 1st at 2pm - Topic: Mortgage 101

Tuesday November 1st, at 6:30pm - Topic: Conquering my credit

Thursday December 1st at 6:30pm - Topic: Positioning to close

To register for the seminars or classes, send an email to buyerseducation1@gmail.com with your contact information.