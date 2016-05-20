6-year-old attacked by 5th grader in school bathroom

McDonough, Ga. – Authorities are investigating an attack on a 6-year-old girl in an elementary school bathroom in Henry County, Georgia.

Deputies say this 6y/o girl was attacked at school by student nearly twice her age. More at 10&11p @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/ecFSz5Pfao — Nathalie Pozo (@NathalieFOX5) May 19, 2016

Deputies say the little girl was attacked by a girl twice her age. The older student reportedly choked her, put her head in the toilet several times and hit her head on the toilet, according to FOX 5. FOX 5 reports that a teacher intervened after hearing a commotion.

The 5th-grader was charged in juvenile court and the school district is investigating, according to WXIA.

The child’s father, Jeremy Tackett, told FOX 5, “You send your kids to school to get an education; they should not have to worry about getting pulled into the bathroom and getting pummeled by somebody almost twice their age.”

The family is taking all of their children out of the school.